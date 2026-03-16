Just 12 days before the IPL 2026 kicks off, the Gujarat Titans camp should be in a festive mood. After all, their captain Shubman Gill was just named the BCCI’s International Cricketer of the Year. But instead of celebrations, a bit of worry hangs in the air, seemingly because of Jos Buttler.

The Englishman, who was bought for a massive Rs 15.75 crore, was supposed to be the star batter and the driving force of GT’s lineup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Instead, he’s heading into the tournament on the back of a terrible T20 World Cup where he barely scored any runs.

Right now, the marquee overseas pick is badly out of form, which is clearly not the kind of news the Titans wanted so close to the start of the season.

The stats that will keep Gujarat’s management awake

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, Buttler’s numbers were far from good. For a player of his calibre, an aggregate of 87 runs in 8 matches at an abysmal average of 10.87 reflects a serious crisis.

Even more concerning is his strike rate of 116, a far cry from the 150+ ‘Jos the Boss’ era fans are accustomed to. Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra turned didn’t mince words, labelling Buttler’s current form as “very, very ordinary” and warning that GT cannot afford an opener who is “struggling in good conditions.”

Jos Buttler GT Form Alert

Form Alert Gujarat Titans · IPL 2026 Jos Buttler —

Cause for Concern? T20 World Cup 2026 form under the microscope T20 World Cup 2026 — Horror Show Numbers Matches 8 T20 WC 2026 Runs 87 tournament total Average 10.87 well below par Strike Rate 116 vs 150+ expected Strike Rate — Current vs Expected 116 vs 150+ expected 0 75 150+ 200 GT IPL 2025 — Top Run Scorers Sai Sudharsan 759 Shubman Gill 650 Jos Buttler 538 This trio accounted for 70%+ of GT’s total runs in IPL 2025. If Buttler misfires, the pressure on Gill doubles. 70%+ Emergency Backup Option Mini-auction pick · Direct backup Tom Banton ₹2 Crore Express InfoGenIE

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“Jos Buttler’s current form is very, very pedestrian. We have not seen Jos Buttler playing more ordinary than this in any World Cup edition. He was seen struggling in good conditions this time. So will that be a bit of an issue for the Gujarat Titans? You want to start with Jos Buttler, but what if the form isn’t good? Both openers can’t score runs every time,” Chopra said in a recent YouTube video.

The GT Paradox: Over-Reliance on the Top Three

The Titans’ campaign in 2025 (where they reached the Eliminator) was built on a very specific blueprint: The Big Three.

Sai Sudharsan: 759 runs

Shubman Gill: 650 runs

Jos Buttler: 538 runs

Together, this trio accounted for over 70% of GT’s total runs last season. With GT trading away middle-order stabiliser Sherfane Rutherford to MI, the team has doubled down on their top-heavy strategy. If Buttler fails to fire, the pressure on Gill, who missed out on India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, doubles.

Is Tom Banton the emergency break?

Even though Buttler may still be their preferred starting option, if his poor form continues, he may not be un-droppable anymore. The Titans secured Tom Banton for Rs 2 crore at the mini-auction as a direct backup. While Banton lacks Buttler’s legendary resume, he has been finding his rhythm in subcontinent conditions and offers a no-baggage alternative if the senior pro fails in the first two or three matches.

GT begin their campaign on Mar 31

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31. The 2022 winners are likely to stick with Buttler at the top at least for the initial matches before a final call is taken on his selection based on how he performs in those games.



