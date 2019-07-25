Jonty Rhodes applies for India fielding coach’s post, plans to improve catching

Jonty Rhodes was an exceptional fielder and is best remembered for the flying ‘run-out to dismiss former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup. (Express Archive)

South African legend Jonty Rhodes has put up his name for the position of India’s fielding coach. Rhodes is one of the most high profile name to have thrown his hat into the mix after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for head coach and support staff earlier this month. “Yes, I have applied for the position of India’s new fielding coach,” Rhodes told the Indian Express.

Rhodes added that him and his wife love India as it has already given them so much. Incidentally, Rhodes has named his daughter India.

The 49-year old plans to help the Indian side improve their catching and add a few elements to improve their fielding. The former South African batsman wants to give extra emphasis on how the Men in Blue perform on the field during overseas tours.

Rhodes has coached the IPL side Mumbai Indians and achieved great success in terms of fielding and athleticism. Rhodes said that during his 9 seasons at MI as a fielding coach, he had seen tremendous growth in athleticism and fielding standard in India.

During his playing days, Rhodes was an exceptional fielder and is best remembered for the flying ‘run-out to dismiss former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup.

After India’s World Cup campaign ended after a defeat to New Zealand, the BCCI had invited applications for the head coach and other support staff. Currently, head coach Ravi Shastri is assisted by fielding coach R Sridhar. BCCI had made it clear that only applicants who have a two-year experience of coaching a Test playing nation, or three years with an associate member/A team/IPL side, would be considered. The candidate should have also have the experience of at least 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.