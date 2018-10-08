John Terry, former England and Chelsea captain, bids adieu to football

John Terry became the captain of the Chelsea team back in 2004 with their new manager Jose Mourinho backing him. (IE)

John Terry, the 37-year-old football legend, announced his retirement from the game on Sunday with an emotional Instagram post. John Terry is one of the few people in the world who has had the honour to have captained the English national side as well as one of the most prestigious teams of the Premier League, Chelsea. John Terry was given a contract when he was just 14-years-old by Chelsea and since then, there was no looking back for the legend.

Terry made his debut for Chelsea way back in 1998 against Aston Villa as a substitute. Ironically, this was also the final club that he ever played for in the Premier League. Terry played as a centre back for most of his career and despite making his debut in the premier league in 1998, it was only in 2003 that Terry got a chance to represent his country against Serbia and Montenegro.

John Terry became the captain of the Chelsea team back in 2004 with their new manager Jose Mourinho backing him. Mourinho and Terry managed to achieve great heights in that season as Chelsea went on to lift the Premier League trophy. Under Terry, Chelsea did what no one else had done in any other season. They had the best defensive record in the history of the premier league.

Terry went on to become the best player of the Premier League as he received the Player of the Year award that season. John Terry was phenomenal in the Champions League as well and because of his brilliant performance, he also got the best defender award in the same.

In the 2005-06 season, Chelsea went on to defend their title by convincingly beating Manchester United which made the duo of Jose Mourinho and John Terry seem like they were unstoppable.

Terry quit Chelsea in 2017 and became the captain of Aston Villa which became his final home in England.