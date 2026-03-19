Former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney was named the new fielding coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the franchise said. He becomes the first person from Ireland to be part of an IPL franchise’s coaching staff. Mooney takes over from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux, who served in the role last season, and joins a support team led by head coach Hemang Badani, with Munaf Patel as bowling coach, Ian Bell as assistant coach, and Venugopal Rao as director of cricket.

John Mooney’s coaching experience

Mooney brings a wealth of coaching experience, having previously served as the fielding coach for Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019, a period that included the team’s historic Test debut in India. He also worked with the West Indies men’s team in 2019 and was a temporary coach for the Ireland women’s team earlier last year.

After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Mooney completed Level 1, 2, and 3 coaching certifications from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), signaling his intent to become a specialist in high-performance environments.

Mooney’s transition from a gritty international cricketer to a globetrotting specialist coach highlights his tactical evolution.

Year Team Role Key Milestone 2018 – 2019 Afghanistan Men Fielding Coach Historic Test Debut vs. India 2019 West Indies Men Fielding Coach International white-ball assignments 2025 Ireland Women Temporary Coach Transition phase for the national side 2026 Delhi Capitals Fielding Coach First Irishman in the IPL

Money’s claim to fame

Mooney represented Ireland in three ODI World Cups (2007, 2011, and 2015). He is famously remembered for hitting the winning runs in Ireland’s historic victory over England in the 2011 World Cup.

John Mooney: Career Stats (International Player)

During his playing days, Mooney was a left-hand batter and right-arm fast bowler who was often the “man for the big occasion” for Ireland.