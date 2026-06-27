Actor and sports entrepreneur John Abraham has expanded his presence in franchise sport by joining Rotterdam Dockers as a co-owner ahead of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), the franchise announced on Thursday (June 25).

The move comes less than two months before the tournament is scheduled to begin on 26 August, as the league continues to assemble investors and high-profile cricket personalities for its first season.

Rotterdam Dockers are one of six city-based franchises that will compete in the competition, alongside teams representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast.

John joins an ownership and leadership group that includes former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen and former South Africa fielder Jonty Rhodes, along with managing partner Madhukar Shree.

“Cricket has the power to inspire, unite and create opportunities, and that’s exactly what excites me about the European T20 Premier League,” Abraham said in a statement released by the franchise.

“Europe represents one of cricket’s most exciting growth markets, and Rotterdam Dockers has the vision, leadership and ambition to build something truly special.”

The ETPL is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global, and is being developed in partnership with Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

The tournament will feature 32 matches between 26 August and 20 September, with organisers positioning it as a platform to develop cricket across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands while attracting established international players.

Abraham’s investment adds another Indian sports entrepreneur to the league’s ownership structure. The ETPL was co-founded by actor Abhishek Bachchan, alongside Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and former Delhi Capitals chief executive Dhiraj Malhotra through Rules Global.

Bachchan said Abraham’s arrival reflected growing confidence in cricket’s commercial potential in Europe.

“John’s passion for sport and his track record as a sports entrepreneur make him a fantastic addition to the Rotterdam Dockers’ ownership group,” Bachchan said.

The league has also attracted several prominent cricket figures to its franchise ecosystem, including Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden, as organisers seek to establish a new franchise competition in emerging European cricket markets.

For Abraham, who has previously invested in football, most famously being the co-owner of the NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and other sporting ventures, the move marks his latest expansion into franchise ownership as cricket continues to explore new commercial opportunities beyond its traditional strongholds.