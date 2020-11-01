Jio, Reliance Foundation to sponsor Women’s T20 Challenge, provide training, rehab facilities: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani announced that the foundation will also be offering access to the cricket facility at Jio Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai, for women cricket players.

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani has decided to support the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge. In a statement, Nita Ambani said that for the last couple of years “Indian women cricketers have made the country proud” by giving outstanding achievements in ICC events. Therefore, Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA) along with Jio will be sponsoring the T20 matches for the women’s team. According to her, this is a progressive step that will ensure growth of women cricketers in India.

“I am delighted to offer my full support to this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen,” Nita said in a statement. She added that they are also aiming to provide the best facilities for these players, including training, infrastructure, as well as rehab facilities for the girls. According to her, Mithali, Anjum, Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Poonam (Indian women cricket team players) have turned out to be great role models.

Additionally, Nita Ambani announced that the foundation will also be offering access to the cricket facility at Jio Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai, for women cricket players. As per her statement, Jio Cricket Stadium can be utilised for conducting trials, camps or even host competitive matches. The facility will be there for women cricket teams throughout the year and there will be no cost for using these services for India’s national women team.

Apart from this, women cricketers will be able to benefit from the amenities for rehabilitation as well as sports science that is available at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai.

Notably, as an extension of the IPL, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be conducted at Sharjah. This challenge will be between three franchises – Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity. The matches will start from November 4 this year.