Jhulan Goswami breaks 34-year record, becomes highest wicket-taker in ICC Women’s World Cup history

The match against the West Indies was Jhulan’s 31st in the ICC Women’s World Cup. The pacer, 39, is representing India in her fifth tournament, having previously turned out for the country in 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2017 as well.

Veteran India speedster Jhulan Goswami on Saturday became the highest wicket taker in ICC Women’s World Cup history.

The Bengal pacer achieved the feat during India’s match against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton with the wicket of Anisa Mohammed. With her first wicket, Jhulan took her tally to 40 wickets in the ICC Women’s World Cup, overtaking the previous record of 39 by Australia’s Lyn Fullston. The previous record has stood for 34 years.

India beat West Indies by a huge 155-run margin to register their second victory of the tournament. Opting to bat first, India recovered from a bad start to post 317 for eight in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana top scored with 123, while Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 109 to lay the foundation for a dominant win.

In response, the West Indies got off to a blistering start before Sneh Rana struck twice in a short spell to put India back on track. West Indies were finally bowled out for 162. Rana took three wickets while Meghna Singh picked up two.

Speaking to the press following the victory, the southpaw Smriti hailed Harmanpreet’s contribution to the victory. “From the outset, I feel when her back is towards the wall, that’s when she comes the best out and that’s something which I’ve seen,” Press Trust of India quoted the batter as saying.

Smriti also shared her Player-of-the-Match award with Harmanpreet. The two batters had put together a stand of 184 runs — the highest for India for any wicket in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.