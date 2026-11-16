The ICC chairman reappointment 2026 has been confirmed, with Jay Shah securing a second term unopposed as head of the International Cricket Council (ICC). His reappointment comes at a significant time for cricket, with the sport preparing for its return to the LA28 Olympics and focusing on global expansion, women’s cricket development and increased opportunities for Associate Members.

The decision was taken following a proposal by ICC directors at the governing body’s Board meetings in Bali. The decision ensures continuity in leadership as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

The ICC Board’s decision reflects its confidence in Shah’s leadership at a crucial stage in the sport’s global development. Expanding cricket’s international footprint, growing its fan base and strengthening commercial opportunities remain key priorities in the governing body’s long-term roadmap.

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali.



This decision reflects the Board’s confidence… pic.twitter.com/Gv6zshJX5l — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026

Cricket is also gearing up for its return to the Olympic programme at LA28, an opportunity expected to introduce the sport to new audiences and encourage greater participation worldwide. The ICC has also announced an expanded long-term competition programme aimed at creating more opportunities for players and strengthening development pathways.

The Board reiterated its commitment to strengthening the foundations of international cricket, accelerating the growth of the women’s game, creating more opportunities for Associate Members and safeguarding the integrity of the sport. Developing sustainable commercial opportunities will also remain a priority.

Jay Shah on his reappointment

Reacting to his reappointment, Shah thanked the ICC Board members for their continued confidence and said he would work with member boards to advance cricket globally.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support,” Shah said.

He described the coming years as an important period for cricket, particularly with the sport’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28.

Shah said the ICC’s responsibility extended beyond organising successful tournaments and included building a sustainable future for players, fans, commercial partners and other stakeholders.

He added that cricket’s ability to bring people together would remain central to the sport’s growth and development.

ICC members underline importance of continuity

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson congratulated Shah, highlighting the importance of strengthening the international cricket calendar and maintaining the relevance of bilateral cricket.

Thompson said the ICC would have a significant role in balancing cricket’s traditions with changing commercial dynamics, innovation and the emergence of new audiences.

ICC Independent Director Dr Ros Rivaz also welcomed Shah’s reappointment, emphasising the need to maintain the momentum of women’s cricket.

Rivaz said the governing body must continue creating opportunities for women cricketers across different jurisdictions, including pathways for those whose playing opportunities have been disrupted.

ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani said Shah had demonstrated a commitment to bringing member boards together around a common vision.

Mukuhlani also highlighted the significance of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will bring the tournament to Africa and provide fresh opportunities for the development of cricket across the continent.

Focus on global growth and Associate Members

New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose said Shah’s reappointment would provide continuity during a period of significant change for international cricket.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the international game across formats while preserving the traditions that make cricket distinctive.

ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani also welcomed the decision, calling for greater access to high-level competitions, stronger development pathways and increased investment in cricketing infrastructure for Associate Members.

The ICC’s stated priorities for the coming years include expanding the sport’s global reach, strengthening international competition, supporting women’s cricket and ensuring that cricket’s growth benefits members at every stage of development.