Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a small ceremony which was attended by close friends and family members. (Photo: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah marries TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, check these gorgeous pics!

Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.