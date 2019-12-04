Jasprit Bumrah a ‘baby’ bowler, would have easily tackled him, says former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq

Abdul Razzaq (File photo: IE)

Calling Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’, former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that he would have easily tackled him. Bumrah is currently the top-ranked fast bowler in ODI and is on the fifth spot in Tests in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s latest rankings.

Razzaq said that there were many great bowlers during his playing days who he felt were better than Bumrah. Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, he said that after facing so many world-class bowlers during his time, he would not have had a problem dealing with bowlers like Bumrah and that the pressure would have been on the Indian bowler.

Having played against bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, and Shoaib Akhtar, Razzaq added he would have dominated Bumrah. “Bumrah is a baby bowler for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” Razzaq said. The former Pakistani all-rounder, however, has some praise reserved for the Indian bowler too. Razzaq said Bumrah has improved a lot and has hit the seam perfectly well, making him an effective bowler.

Razzaq played ODIs from 1996 to 2011. He was ranked number 2 all-rounder during his prime in 2002. Earlier this year, during the World cup he had opined that although Hardik Pandya has a lot of potential in his bowling, there is a number of shortcomings that need to be ironed out. He had also offered to coach him provided BCCI agreed.

The ex-cricketer also informed that he had approached Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with the offer to coach the Pakistan Under-19 team, but his proposal was not entertained.

In the latest ICC ODI ranking, there is no other Indian bowler apart from Bumrah in top 10. While New Zealand’s Trent Boult is second with 740 points, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman is in 3rd position with 707 points.

Kuldeep Yadav has been ranked 12th with 642 points, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneswar Kumar were ranked 14th and 15th points with 629 and 626 points respectively.