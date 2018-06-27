Japan vs Poland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Japan will take on Poland in a group H encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Both sides enter the game with different objectives. Japan currently sit at the top of the table and are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Japan vs Poland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan will take on Poland in a group H encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Both sides enter the game with different objectives. Japan currently sit at the top of the table and are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages. A draw against Poland will guarantee the Blue Samurais qualification to the next round while depending on the results against Colombia and Senegal.

Back to back loss against Colombia and Senegal ended Poland’s hope of qualifying for knockout stages. “We want to win for our fans, who always supported us,” said Robert Lewandowski. “We would still like to prove that we are not here by accident.” The Polish forward has scored 17 goals in his last 21 appearances. The only four of those 17 matches the Polish lost were the only four fixtures in that run he failed to score in.

When will Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 28, 2018.

Where will Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Japan vs Poland, FIFA world cup will be held at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

What time will Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

POLAND

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town/ENG), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea/ENG), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria/ITA), Thiago Cionek (SPAL/ITA), Kamil Glik (Monaco/FRA), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg/GER), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad/BUL), Kamil Grosicki (Hull/ENG), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria/ITA), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/GER), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli/ITA), Lukasz Teodorczyk (RSC Anderlecht/BEL)

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz/FRA), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray/TUR), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton/ENG), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille/FRA), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg/GER), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Keisuke Honda(Pachuca/MEX), Takashi Inui (Eibar/ESP), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe/ESP), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City/ENG), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen/GER), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz/GER)