Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh and a former cricketer, has sparked controversy by saying that spouses and family members often pressure athletes to retire even when they are still healthy and ready to play. Yograj, in an interview with InsideSport, said that a player’s age shouldn’t dictate their destiny, but his comments on players’ wives got the most attention.

He also thinks that older cricketers who keep playing well shouldn’t be forced to quit because they are becoming older or because of pressure from other people.

Age shouldn’t matter when it comes to a job: performance should

Yograj claimed in the interview that Indian cricket puts too much emphasis on “age”. He talked about older players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and said that as long as a player is contributing, there should be no reason to take him out.

Yograj added, “No one will drop you when you are performing,” and he insisted that form should be a major factor in deciding whether a player stays. He also praised Dhoni for being healthy and disciplined, stating that the former captain of India is a good model of how to stay in sport for a long time. “He is still playing.” Yograj stated, “He should keep playing for another 10 years because he has shown that he is fit, has the drive, discipline and dedication.” He said, “The way he’s playing, why not?”

🚨INSIDESPORT EXCLUSIVE YOGRAJ SINGH BACKS MS DHONI “MS Dhoni should play for another 10 years. I am very impressed by him. Who the hell are those people who ask Dhoni to retire” pic.twitter.com/sXqKkba0g3 — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) March 27, 2026

Comments on players’ wives cause a stir

Yograj also talked about how wives can affect a sportsperson’s decision to quit. He said that family pressure often begins at home, with spouses telling players to quit playing and spend more time with their families.

“Your ladies of the house, your wives, they start pushing you.” They say, “It’s time for you to retire. You need to take care of the family and the kids now. Let’s enjoy life,” he remarked.

He further added, “So I think women shouldn’t get in the way of an athlete’s legendary future.”

Yograj argues that athletes should follow a higher calling

Yograj went on to say that athletes are not like normal people since their dedication to their sports puts them on a different path. He said that great athletes should be able to keep working through any problems, as long as they remain physically and mentally fit.

“These two are not a religion or a cult. He added, “They belong to God,” while emphasising that other pressures shouldn’t stop exceptional athletes from doing their best.