The Scotland vs. Italy T20 World Cup 2026 match gets underway on Monday (February 9) at 11:00 AM IST at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The clash is seventh match of the World Cup. Joe Burns, who led to the side to the World Cup, is not playing as he was not selected due to disagreement between him and the board. Wayne Madsen, playing in his place, won the toss for Italy and opted to bowl first.



The most recent match played by Scotland was against the West Indies, which they lost. Scotland lost by 35 runs while chasing the 182-run target set by the West Indies. Today’s clash marks as the debut game for Italy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Italy vs. Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report, venue details

Eden Gardens, established in 1864, is considered to be a cornerstone of the sporting world, with a spectator capacity of 66,000. The ground features a traditional grass pitch, which offers significant bounce and carry. It is equipped with modern floodlights to support day-night fixtures.

Italy vs. Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Eden Gardens could see a temperature of 27 degree celsius during the daytime. The possibility of thunderstorms and precipitation is zero with the wind gust at 32 km/h.

Italy vs. Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI

Italy playing XI: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca

Scotland playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

Italy vs. Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Ben Manenti, Harry Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade(wk), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Syed Naqvi, Jaspreet Singh.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan, Bradley Wheal.