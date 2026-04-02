April 1, 2026 — The unthinkable is now history.

Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time — making them the only World Cup-winning nation ever to miss three tournaments in a row.

Their World Cup absence will now stretch to at least 16 years. Their last knockout match at the tournament came against France in the 2006 final, which they won on penalties.

How did one of football’s greatest nations fall so far, so fast?

Italy’s World Cup Qualifying Record Since 2014

Year Defining Moment Manager Opponent Result 2018 The San Siro Silence Gian Piero Ventura Sweden 0-1 (Agg) 2022 The Palermo Nightmare Roberto Mancini North Macedonia 0-1 2026 Red Card & Penalties Gennaro Gattuso Bosnia & Herz. 1-1 (Pens)

2018: The Sweden Shock

Italy finished second in their UEFA qualifying group and lost in the play-offs to Sweden, held to a 0-0 home draw after a 1-0 away loss.

This was the first time since 1958 that Italy had missed a World Cup finals.

The failure was largely attributed to unpopular manager Gian Piero Ventura and the changing of the guard from the 2006 world champions. But the years that followed showed the issues ran much deeper.

2022: North Macedonia and a Knife Twist

Italy went into their Qatar 2022 play-off as heavy favourites. They never made it to the final.

In their final five qualifying matches, they drew four of them, scoring just two goals in those four draws. The momentum was gone before the play-offs began.

They fell short in a 1-0 defeat to the 66th-ranked North Macedonia, unable to find the net despite 32 shots across 90 minutes.

It remains one of the most stunning upsets in World Cup qualifying history.

2026: Red Card, Penalties, Heartbreak

Under Gennaro Gattuso, Italy secured six wins and two losses in qualifying, finishing second in their group. Norway topped the group undefeated and qualified directly.

Italy beat Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final and faced Bosnia & Herzegovina in the final — one win from ending the drought.

Italy took the lead with a goal from Moise Kean, but disaster struck in the 41st minute when Alessandro Bastoni was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

Sandro Tonali was the only Italy player to score from the spot as Bosnia and Herzegovina found the net with all four of their penalties.

Italy became the first FIFA World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive tournaments — marking twelve years since their last qualification.

Why Has This Happened? The Root Causes

Tactical stagnation. Italian club football deprioritised youth development for years, importing foreign talent instead of building homegrown pipelines. The generation that won in 2006 was never properly replaced.

Managerial instability. From Ventura to Mancini to Spalletti to Gattuso, Italy has cycled through coaches without ever establishing a consistent identity or system.

Serie A’s decline. With Italian clubs struggling financially and competitively in Europe, fewer Italian players are gaining the elite experience needed to perform under World Cup pressure.

Penalty shootout fragility. Italy have now lost decisive shootouts in 2022 (North Macedonia play-off context) and 2026. No other World Cup-winning nation has failed to qualify in three straight attempts.

A Generation Lost

A generation has grown up without seeing Italy compete on football’s biggest stage.

Italy have not won a World Cup knockout game since they last lifted the trophy in 2006 — nearly two decades of major tournament underperformance.

The four stars on the Azzurri shirt once inspired fear. Today, they carry the weight of a nation searching for answers.

The rebuild starts now. But for Italy, the clock has been ticking for a very long time.