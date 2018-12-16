It was me who wanted these players to be champions, and the belief that they were mine, was very important: Pullela Gopichand

Badminton Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and national coach Pullela Gopichand in conversation with The Indian Express Deputy Editor Seema Chishti and Senior Assistant Editor Shivani Naik at the Express Adda in Mumbai.

On not being court-side for Saina or Sindhu at CWG finals

Gopichand: I wasn’t there. The physio, Johnson, and I wanted to check out the athletics track outside during the week but we didn’t get a chance, so we took the opportunity of the finals. When I got back, it was about 17 in the second set. I wanted to be there for the prize ceremony. I was very relaxed. Both the silver and gold were ours. Although it might seem like a big thing from the outside, you’d see it as a Saina vs Sindhu match, for me, it happens all the time. In the sense that it happens at a U-13, U-15 level, so it’s very normal for me. And I’ve seen it over the years. So, it was a normal day for me and I don’t see it as any of those.

On becoming the highest earning Indian sportswoman

PV Sindhu: It feels really good, and definitely as Gopi sir said, Saina had been doing really well and she has set it up. I was really young and playing my junior tournaments and I was seeing Saina play at the Olympics. And at that point of time, there were a lot of Chinese players and I always used to think that even I want to see myself there on the top. I want to play at the Olympics too. Definitely, I never thought I’d get a silver but we always had a belief in ourselves. Women are doing really well in every sport. After Saina, it’s me, and in a couple of years we will see a lot more for that’s the belief and the motivation that we’ve got from Gopi sir. About being on top in earnings, I feel very happy about it but it’s my parents who look into it and deal with it. I am only into playing badminton and am earning a lot of money now.

On Virat Kohli saying Indians should support only Indian sportspersons

Gopichand: It’s a larger issue. Sports has been taken out of context in a lot ways, and in a way it makes me confused when I say it, because for me all my life I have looked at excellence as a single-point agenda and winning is very important. There is certain merit in a competition but truly, excellence is what you should really be after. We can play a bad game and we can still win because the opponent has played worse than you, so does it really mean everything for us at that point? When your opponent is really pushing you and both of you produce the best performance, you are a treat for people to watch, for the glory of the sport and the glory of the nation. I think that is what is important. Somewhere in between lies the truth.

But that medal that day was important because so many Indians felt good because of that medal. It so often happens that the nation’s spirit and pride can change because of a sport. But each one should be the best of what he can be and the loser shouldn’t be of any less respect than the winner. Somewhere the flag is important from the pride point of view. We brought it here. Olympics was about amateurs playing sports and exhibiting their skills. Somewhere in the ’80s, the Cold War scenario brought US vs USSR and the East Bloc-West Bloc. And then they made it into, if you win, you become a better human being or a better country, and if you don’t win, then you become a lesser nation, which is not the case.