ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker wins gold, breaks junior world record

By: |
Published: November 21, 2019 9:57:53 AM

India's Manu Bhaker fired her way to the gold medal with a junior world record in the women's 10m air pistol event of the World Cup Finals here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Bhaker shot 244.7 to claim the top prize (File)

Putian (China): India’s Manu Bhaker fired her way to the gold medal with a junior world record in the women’s 10m air pistol event of the World Cup Finals here on Thursday. The 17-year-old Bhaker shot 244.7 to claim the top prize in the prestigious season-ending tournament of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Her compatriot, Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished sixth in the final of the event.

Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic won the silver with 241.9, while Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze with 221.8.

In the men’s 10m air pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final. Verma topped the qualifications with 588 while Chaudhary was seventh with 581.

