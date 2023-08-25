ISSF World Championships: India win 50m pistol women’s team gold medal

The Indian 50m pistol women’s team containing Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur bagged the gold medal at the ISSF World Championships 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

The Indian trio shot a composite score of 1573-6x to finish on the top of the podium. China finished second with a score of 1567-9x while Mongolia bagged the bronze with a combined score of 1566-3x.

With a total score of 1646-28x in the men’s 50m pistol team competition, the Indian team of Vikram Jagannath Shinde, Kamaljeet, and Ravinder Singh won the bronze medal. The gold medal went to China (1655-32x points), and the silver to the Republic of Korea (1654-30x).

Tiyana and Ravinder Singh of India won bronze medals in the men’s and women’s individual events, respectively.

Tiyana placed third out of 14 shooters in the women’s solo 50m pistol final with a score of 533. Gold and silver medals were won by Austrian shooter Sylvia Steiner (540 points) and Mongolian shooter Bayartsetseg Tumurchudur (534) respectively.

In the individual 50m pistol men’s final, Ravinder Singh shot 556 to finish behind Xie Yu (558) of China and Latvia’s Lauris Strautmanis (557).

With the addition of Friday’s medals, India’s overall tally rose to 14 – six gold and eight bronze – at the ISSF World Championships 2023.

Indian shooters have had a great time in Baku. In addition to winning medals, four quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics were obtained for India at the current world championships by Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Sift Kaur Samra (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Akhil Sheoran (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions), and Mehuli Ghosh (women’s 10m air rifle).