Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has this wish after Iran stopped Ronaldo from scoring in FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: The soccer fever is spreading like wildfire and now has got hold of Israel PM, Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Netanyahu would not mind getting the fever as he also played football back in the days. Now, the Israel PM has posted a ‘diplomatic’ video on his Twitter account where he is inviting Iran’s football team to play against Israel in ‘free’ Tehran.

In the video posted, Netanyahu first talks about how Iran stopped Ronaldo from goal scoring. And, then he talked about the Iranian football team and their achievements. He opens up the conversation with a question “Can you imagine how hard it is to stop Ronaldo from scoring a goal?” To this, he replies: “I use to play soccer, let me tell you it is almost impossible.”

He then goes on to praise the Iranian side who had neutralised the Real Madrid striker’s scoring prowess and drew the match 1-1. He tells Iran’s football team: “You played courage on the playing field.”

He then changes the flow of the conversation by saying: “Iran has many problems – air pollution, water scarcity, billions wasted on terror. “Can you imagine what would happen if the Iranian government instead of wasting your money in Syria, in Yemen and unnecessary wars in the Middle East, would start investing it in solving these problems in Iran?”

He tells viewers, that the solution to “all of these problems is the Iranian people. One day I hope to watch Iran’s soccer team go head-to-head against Israel in a free Tehran. On that day we’ll all be winners.”

Iran were relegated from the quadrennial tournament after the draw as Spain and Portugal advanced to the next round. Selecção das Quinas had taken the lead with Ricardo Quaresma strike in the 45th minute. However, Karim Ansarifard equaliser from a penalty in the 93rd minute helped Iran level the score.