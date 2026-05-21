The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season will go down as the most fiercely contested and chaotic campaign in the history of domestic football. Following major off-season corporate and contractual restructuring, the traditional double round-robin format was heavily compressed into a high-stakes, single-leg 13-game sprint.

Crucially, the standard playoff system was completely abolished—meaning whoever stands at the absolute top of the table on the final whistle of Matchday 13 is crowned the undisputed Champions of India.

As the final four matches kick off simultaneously on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 07:30 PM IST, the footballing gods have delivered a sporting miracle: five teams are still mathematically alive in the title race.

With a single point separating the top four and multi-team goal-difference equations hanging by a thread, here is the comprehensive breakdown of how each club can claim the crown tonight.

The Current ISL 2025-26 Standings (Before Kickoff)

Rank Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 East Bengal FC 12 6 5 1 +18 23 2 Mohun Bagan SG 12 6 5 1 +13 23 3 Punjab FC 12 6 4 2 +8 22 4 Mumbai City FC 12 6 4 2 +6 22 5 Jamshedpur FC 12 6 3 3 +5 21

(Note: Bengaluru FC also sits on 23 points but has already played all 13 of their games, ruling them out of shifting the final-day mathematics).

East Bengal FC (23 Points, +18 GD)

Tonight’s Match: vs Inter Kashi (at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

The Red & Gold Brigade enter the final night in pole position, holding their destiny entirely in their own hands. Under Óscar Bruzón, they are looking to end a painful 22-year national league title drought stretching back to the old National Football League era.

The Winning Scenario: If East Bengal beats 10th-placed Inter Kashi, they move to 26 points. They will be crowned champions unless Mohun Bagan simultaneously defeats Sporting Club Delhi by a scoreline that is six goals greater than East Bengal’s winning margin (e.g., if East Bengal wins 1-0, Mohun Bagan must win 7-0 to steal the title on GD).

The Drawing Scenario: If they draw, they finish on 24 points. They can still win the league if Mohun Bagan drops points and the Punjab vs Mumbai City match ends in a draw.

The Defeat Scenario: Even if they lose, they can incredibly win the league on 23 points, provided Mohun Bagan loses, Jamshedpur FC fails to win, and the Punjab vs Mumbai match ends in a stalemate.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (23 Points, +13 GD)

Tonight’s Match: vs Sporting Club Delhi (at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

The defending champions are chasing a dynastic third ISL crown. Having fought to a tense 1-1 draw against East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby just days ago, Sergio Lobera’s men need to win and pray for a slip-up from across town.

The Winning Scenario: They must defeat Sporting Club Delhi to reach 26 points and hope East Bengal either draws or loses. If East Bengal also wins, Mohun Bagan must unleash an outlandish, multi-goal onslaught to completely overturn the current 5-goal deficit in overall Goal Difference.

The Drawing Scenario: A draw takes them to 24 points. They can win the league only if East Bengal loses heavily to Inter Kashi (wiping out their +5 GD advantage) and the Punjab vs Mumbai game ends in a draw.

Punjab FC (22 Points, +8 GD)

Tonight’s Match: vs Mumbai City FC (at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

Easily the biggest surprise package of the truncated season, recently promoted Punjab FC stands on the threshold of a modern footballing miracle.

The Only Scenario: Punjab FC has a singular, uncompromising pathway to glory: they must win. A victory against Mumbai City takes them to 25 points. They will then be crowned champions of India if and only if both Kolkata giants—East Bengal and Mohun Bagan—shockingly drop points (draw or lose) in their respective home matches. A draw or loss immediately eliminates Punjab.

Mumbai City FC (22 Points, +6 GD)

Tonight’s Match: vs Punjab FC (at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

The Islanders possess the most experienced, star-studded squad in the competition and know exactly what it takes to close out a league title on the final day.

The Only Scenario: Mirroring Punjab’s exact predicament, a draw is completely useless for Mumbai City. Petr Kratky’s side must secure all three points away in Delhi to reach the 25-point mark. From there, they need to watch the screens and pray that both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan collapse and fail to win their matches.

Jamshedpur FC (21 Points, +5 GD)

Tonight’s Match: vs Odisha FC (at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

Jamshedpur FC enter the final matchday as the ultimate mathematical outsiders, requiring a series of results so volatile it borders on science fiction—yet, the math keeps them alive.

The Miracle Scenario: Jamshedpur must first defeat Odisha FC to reach 24 points. For them to lift the trophy, all of the following external results must happen simultaneously:

East Bengal must lose to Inter Kashi. Mohun Bagan must lose to Sporting Club Delhi. The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC match must end in a draw.

(If this happens, Jamshedpur, East Bengal, and Mohun Bagan will all be tied on 24 points, and Jamshedpur would have to heavily make up a 13-goal deficit against East Bengal to win on GD).

A blockbuster evening of Indian football

With four matches kicking off at exactly 07:30 PM IST, the live ISL table will fluctuate wildly with every single goal scored across the country. By the end of the night, one club will write an iconic chapter in Indian sports history, while four others will be left to agonize over what might have been in the most cutthroat season ever played.