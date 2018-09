ISL 2018-19 schedule with venue, date, teams, squads, fixtures: All you need to know about Indian Super League

The new edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on September 29 at the Salt Lake Stadium with two-time champions ATK hosting Kerala Blasters at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. (Source: Twitter)

The new edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on September 29 at the Salt Lake Stadium with two-time champions ATK hosting Kerala Blasters at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. The six-month-long tournament will see three breaks – two for international matches (October 8 – 16, 2018 and November 12 – 20, 2018), and one, starting December 17, 2018, for Indian national team to prepare for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

So far, ISL fixtures for 2018 have been announced and fixtures for 2019 are yet to be revealed. In the second match of the tournament, Chennaiyin FC will take on last season’s runners-up Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on September 30. The last fixture to be announced as of now is between Mumbai City and Kerala, who will play each other on December 16.

ISL 2018-19 schedule with venue:

M.No DATE TIME HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 01 September 29, 2018, 19:30 ATK vs Kerala Blasters FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 02 September 30, 2018, 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 03 October 1, 2018, 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 04 October 2, 2018, 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 05 October 3, 2018, 19:30 Delhi Dynamos FC vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, new Delhi 06 October 4, 2018, 19:30 ATK vs NorthEast United FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 07 October 5, 2018, 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 08 October 6, 2018, 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 09 October 7, 2018, 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 10 October 17, 2018, 19:30 Delhi Dynamos FC vs ATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, new Delhi 11 October 18, 2018, 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 12 October 19, 2018, 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 13 October 20, 2018, 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 14 October 21, 2018, 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 15 October 22, 2018, 19:30 FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 16 October 23, 2018, 19:30 Delhi Dynamos FC vs Chennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, new Delhi 17 October 24, 2018, 19:30 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 18 October 25, 2018, 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 19 October 26, 2018, 19:30 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 20 October 27, 2018, 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 21 October 28, 2018, 19:30 FC Goa vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 22 October 29, 2018, 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 23 October 30, 2018, 19:30 Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, new Delhi 24 October 31, 2018, 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 25 November 1, 2018, 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 26 November 2, 2018, 19:30 FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 27 November 3, 2018, 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 28 November 4, 2018, 19:30 Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, new Delhi 29 November 5, 2018, 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 30 November 6, 2018, 19:30 FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 31 November 8, 2018, 19:30 FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 32 November 9, 2018, 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 33 November 10, 2018, 19:30 ATK vs FC Pune City Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 34 November 11, 2018, 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 35 November 21, 2018, 19:30 FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 36 November 22, 2018, 19:30 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 37 November 23, 2018, 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 38 November 24, 2018, 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 39 November 25, 2018, 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 40 November 26, 2018, 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 41 November 27, 2018, 19:30 FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 42 November 28, 2018, 19:30 ATK vs FC Goa Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 43 November 29, 2018, 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 44 November 30, 2018, 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 45 December 1, 2018, 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 46 December 2, 2018, 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 47 December 3, 2018, 19:30 Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, new Delhi 48 December 4, 2018, 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 49 December 5, 2018, 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 50 December 6, 2018, 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 51 December 7, 2018, 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Pune City Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 52 December 8, 2018, 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 53 December 9, 2018, 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 54 December 11, 2018, 19:30 FC Pune City vs FC Goa Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune 55 December 12, 2018, 19:30 Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur 56 December 13, 2018, 19:30 ATK vs Bengaluru FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 57 December 14, 2018, 19:30 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 58 December 15, 2018, 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 59 December 16, 2018, 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

ISL 2018-19 date and time:

The tournament will start on September 29, 2018 and will go on till March 2019. All the matches will be played at 7:30 PM (IST).

ISL 2018-19 teams and squads:

ATK

Head Coach: Stephen Coppell

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Avilash Paul, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Aiborlang Khongjee, Andre Bikey, Arnab Mondal, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Sena Ralte, Prabir Das, Ricky Lallawmawma

Midfielders: Cavin Lobo, El Maimounie Noussair, Eugenson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal, Malsawmzuala, Manuel Lanzarote, Pranay Halder, SK Faiaz, Yumam Singh.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Everton Santos, Kalu Uche

BENGALURU FC

Head Coach: Carles Cuadrat

Goal Keepers: Aditya Patra, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Porei

Defenders: Albert Serran, Asheer Akhtar, Gursimrat Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Rino Anto, Sairuat Kima

Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Altamash Sayed, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dimas Delgado, Eric Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh

Forwards: Miku, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip

CHENNAIYIN FC

Head Coach: John Gregory

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Nikhil Bernard, Sanjiban Ghosh

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Hendry Antonay, Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Tondonba Singh, Zohmingliana Ralte.

Midfielders: Andrea Orlandi, Anirudh Thapa, Bedashwor Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Francisco Fernandes, Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoi Singh, Pandian Srinivasan, Raphael Augusto.

Forwards: Carlos Salom, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi.

DELHI DYNAMOS

Head Coach: Josep Gombau

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Francisco Dorronsoro, Shayan Roy

Defenders: Amit Tudu, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jayananda Moirangthem, Marti Crespi, Mohammed Dhot, Narayan Das, Pradeep Mohanraj, Pritam Kotal, Rana Gharami.

Midfielders: Adria Carmona, Bikramjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Marcos Tebar, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rene Mihelic, Romeo Fernandes, Shubham Sarangi, Siam Hanghal, Vinit Rai.

Forwards: Andrija Kaludjerovic, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.

FC GOA

Head Coach: Sergio Lobera

Goalkeepers: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders: Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Lalhmangaihsanga, Mohamed Ali, Nirmal Chhetri, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Imran Khan, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Miguel Fernandez, Pratesh Shirodkar, Princeton Rebello

Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Liston Colaco, Manvir SIngh

FC PUNE CITY

Head Coach: Miguel Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljith Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Martin Diaz, Matt Mills, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Sahil Panwar, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Adil Khan, Alwyn George, Jonathan Vila, Marco Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj.

Forwards: Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Gabriel Fernandes, Ian Hume, Jacob Vanlalhlimpuia, Marcelo Pereira, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojari, Robin Singh.

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Head Coach: Cesar Ferrando

Goalkeepers: Rafique Ali, Subhasish Roy, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Dhanachandra Singh, Tiri, Karan Amin, Pratik Chowdhary, Raju Gaikwad, Robin Gurung, Sanjay Balmuchu, Yumnam Raju

Midfielders: Bikash Jairu, Carlos Calvo, Memo, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Mario Arques, Michael Soosairaj, Mobashir Rahman, Pablo Morgado, Vishal Das

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, Sergio Cidoncha, Sumeet Passi, Tim Cahill.

KERALA BLASTERS

Head Coach: David James

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Sujith Sasikumar

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, Cyril Kali, Lalruatthara, Mohamad Rakip, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Sandhesh Jinghan, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Courage Pekuson, Deependra Negi, Halicharan Narzary, Hrishi Dhath, Keziron Kizito, Loken Meitei, Nikola Krcmarevic, Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seminlel Doungel, Suraj Rawat, Zakeer Mundampara

Forwards: CK Vineeth, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisla Stojanovic

MUMBAI CITY FC

Head Coach: Jorge Costa

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikramjeet Singh, Davinder Singh, Lucian Goian, Marco Klisura, Arnold Issoko, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Shouvik Ghosh, Subhsish Bose

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Matias Mirabaje, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafael Bastos.

NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Head Coach: Eelco Schattorie

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Pawan Kumar, TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Robert Lalthlamuana, Simranjeet Singh

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Jose Leudo, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Rowllin Borges, Rupert Nongrum

Forwards: Augustine Okrah, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Girik Khosla, Juan Mascia, Kivi Zhimomi