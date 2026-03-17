As the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prepare for their high-stakes IPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28, the Orange Army finds itself at a leadership decision to make. With regular skipper Pat Cummins likely to miss the first few matches of the season due to an injury, the franchise is reportedly leaning toward Ishan Kishan to steer the ship, as per Times of India.

While young sensation Abhishek Sharma was widely considered a homegrown successor, the SRH management appears to be prioritising Kishan’s tactical maturity and experience over Abhishek.

Why is SRH keen on having Ishan Kishan as the stand-in captain?

The strongest argument in Kishan’s favour is his recent stint as the captain of Jharkhand. In December 2025, Kishan led his state side to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title, defeating Haryana in a record-breaking final.

His captaincy during the tournament was defined by a lead from the front philosophy.

Kishan smashed a 45-ball century (101 off 49 balls) in the final, becoming the first captain to score a ton in a SMAT summit clash. He also finished as the leading run-scorer of the 2025-26 edition, amassing 517 runs at a staggering strike rate of 197.32.

Ishan Kishan — SRH Stand-in Captain IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad · Leadership Ishan Kishan —

Captain in Waiting? Stand-in for Pat Cummins · Per Times of India Regular Captain Pat Cummins Status Ruled out — first few matches Stand-in (reported) Ishan Kishan Passed over Abhishek Sharma Opener vs RCB Date Mar 28 SMAT 2025-26 — Jharkhand Captain Runs 517 leading run-scorer Strike Rate 197 .32 tournament SR Score in Final 101* off 49 balls 200+ scores 5 vs 3 in entire prior history First captain to score a century in a SMAT final · Led Jharkhand to their maiden title T20 World Cup 2026 — India Runs 317 2nd highest for India Strike Rate 193 tournament SR Why Kishan Over Abhishek? 1 Proven trophy-winning captain Led Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title, Dec 2025 2 Wicketkeeper-captain advantage Better game-read behind the stumps · Direct line to bowlers 3 Leadership pedigree Led India U19 (2016) — featuring Pant & Washington Sundar — to final Express InfoGenIE

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Under his leadership, Jharkhand crossed the 200-run mark five times in a single season, a feat they had only achieved three times in their entire history prior to his captaincy.

Wicketkeeper-captain may be a tactical edge

Wicketkeeper-captains (think MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant or Saju Samson) tend to have a better view of the game and are in a better position to know how the batters may perceive the field. For an SRH bowling unit that may feel the void of Cummins’ on-field guidance, Kishan’s positioning behind the stumps offers a direct line to his bowlers and a clear vantage point for field placements.

Experience under pressure

Beyond domestic success, Kishan has a long-standing pedigree as a leader.

Kishan led an Indian U-19 squad in 2016 featuring Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to the final. While he did not have a prolific tournament with the bat, his ability to manage a high-pressure dressing room was evident.

The 27-year-old enters IPL 2026 as India’s second-highest run-getter from the recent 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, where he struck 317 runs at a strike rate of 193.

Kishan could become second Indian since Bhuvneshwar to lead Orange Army

If the reports hold true, Ishan Kishan will become the first Indian to captain SRH since Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brief stint. By choosing Kishan over Abhishek Sharma, SRH are hoping the man who just broke Jharkhand’s trophy drought can do the same for the Orange Army, whose only trophy came in 2016.