Finally the inevitable has happened as Ishan Kishan has been named as the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first ‘few matches’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the franchise awaits Pat Cummins‘ availability. Along with Kishan, Abhishek Sharma has been named as his deputy. The duo will lead an experienced team in the IPL starting March 29. The announcement was made through a social media post by SRH on March 18 (Wednesday).

In fact, SRH will be playing the very first match of the tournament against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Can Ishan Kishan do his Jharkhand magic at SRH?

The southpaw, who was out of the Indian team for nearly two years, made a roaring comeback on the back of a phenomenal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 season with his state side Jharkhand. He led the team to their first-ever senior men’s title at the national level where the side lost just one game enroute to the historic triumph in the 12-game season. In that tournament, Ishan was also the leading run-scorer with 517 runs to his kitty.

𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨



Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.



Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026

SRH will be expecting more of the same from the Bihar-born, who is fresh off a great World Cup title defense effort of the national team. He was India’s second highest run scorer behind Player of the Tournament, Sanju Samson.

Ishan Kishan — SRH Stand-in Captain IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad · Leadership Ishan Kishan —

Captain for First Leg Confirmed captain for first leg · Pat Cummins injured Regular Captain Pat Cummins Status Ruled out — first few matches Confirmed Captain Ishan Kishan Passed over Abhishek Sharma Opener vs RCB Date Mar 28 SMAT 2025-26 — Jharkhand Captain Runs 517 leading run-scorer Strike Rate 197 .32 tournament SR Score in Final 101* off 49 balls 200+ scores 5 vs 3 in entire prior history First captain to score a century in a SMAT final · Led Jharkhand to their maiden title T20 World Cup 2026 — India Runs 317 2nd highest for India Strike Rate 193 tournament SR Why Kishan Over Abhishek? 1 Proven trophy-winning captain Led Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title, Dec 2025 2 Wicketkeeper-captain advantage Better game-read behind the stumps · Direct line to bowlers 3 Leadership pedigree Led India U19 (2016) — featuring Pant & Washington Sundar — to final Express InfoGenIE

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Abhishek Sharma’s role as deputy

Abhishek Sharma, who was pinned to be the leader in Cummins’ absence, ha now been made Ishan’s deputy. Abhishek has captained Punjab in the SMAT, but success as captain has eluded him just like runs did during most parts of the T20 World Cup 2026. While Ishan has played 119 IPL matches, Abhishek has featured in 77 so far.