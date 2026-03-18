Finally the inevitable has happened as Ishan Kishan has been named as the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first ‘few matches’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the franchise awaits Pat Cummins‘ availability. Along with Kishan, Abhishek Sharma has been named as his deputy. The duo will lead an experienced team in the IPL starting March 29. The announcement was made through a social media post by SRH on March 18 (Wednesday).

In fact, SRH will be playing the very first match of the tournament against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ

Can Ishan Kishan do his Jharkhand magic at SRH?

The southpaw, who was out of the Indian team for nearly two years, made a roaring comeback on the back of a phenomenal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 season with his state side Jharkhand. He led the team to their first-ever senior men’s title at the national level where the side lost just one game enroute to the historic triumph in the 12-game season. In that tournament, Ishan was also the leading run-scorer with 517 runs to his kitty.

SRH will be expecting more of the same from the Bihar-born, who is fresh off a great World Cup title defense effort of the national team. He was India’s second highest run scorer behind Player of the Tournament, Sanju Samson.

Ishan Kishan — SRH Stand-in Captain IPL 2026
IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad · Leadership
Ishan Kishan
Captain for First Leg
Confirmed captain for first leg · Pat Cummins injured
Regular Captain
Pat Cummins
Status
Ruled out — first few matches
Confirmed Captain
Ishan Kishan
Passed over
Abhishek Sharma
Opener
vs RCB
Date
Mar 28
SMAT 2025-26 — Jharkhand Captain
Runs
517
leading run-scorer
Strike Rate
197.32
tournament SR
Score in Final
101*
off 49 balls
200+ scores
5
vs 3 in entire prior history
First captain to score a century in a SMAT final · Led Jharkhand to their maiden title
T20 World Cup 2026 — India
Runs
317
2nd highest for India
Strike Rate
193
tournament SR
Why Kishan Over Abhishek?
1
Proven trophy-winning captain
Led Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title, Dec 2025
2
Wicketkeeper-captain advantage
Better game-read behind the stumps · Direct line to bowlers
3
Leadership pedigree
Led India U19 (2016) — featuring Pant & Washington Sundar — to final
Kishan becomes the first Indian to captain SRH since Bhuvneshwar Kumar · SRH’s only IPL title: 2016
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Abhishek Sharma’s role as deputy

Abhishek Sharma, who was pinned to be the leader in Cummins’ absence, ha now been made Ishan’s deputy. Abhishek has captained Punjab in the SMAT, but success as captain has eluded him just like runs did during most parts of the T20 World Cup 2026. While Ishan has played 119 IPL matches, Abhishek has featured in 77 so far.