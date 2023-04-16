Ishan Kishan, SKY guide Mumbai Indians to 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Match Report

After starting with two losses, Mumbai’s campaign has picked up steam with two consecutive wins, propelling them to the eighth spot on the points table by surpassing SRH. Mumbai’s batting has been the key to their recent success, with Kishan smashing boundaries, Tilak scoring runs consistently, and Rohit and Suryakumar finding form again. Additionally, the big hitters Tim David and Cam Green are yet to showcase their prowess.

In a bold move, Mumbai played two left-arm quicks, Arjun Tendulkar (in his IPL debut) and Duan Jansen, but it did not harm them much as only Venkatesh Iyer managed to get going for KKR. Chawla and the younger Hrithik Shokeen stepped up with their experience.

Kolkata Knight Riders were propelled to a score of 185/6 in the IPL thanks to Iyer’s first century in the tournament. The 28-year-old Indian and KKR all-rounder played a lone hand with the bat in a match against Mumbai Indians, hitting a total of six fours and nine sixes. He notched up the second century of this year’s IPL from just 49 balls, surpassing the record set by Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad a few nights earlier for the fastest century of the season, which was achieved in 55 balls against KKR.

Andre Russell, the all-rounder for KKR, unleashed his prowess and remained unbeaten on 21 from 11 balls, after Rinku, the latest sensation, was dismissed for a run-a-ball 18 with two fours. This marked Russell’s first double-digit score in three games.

KKR has struggled against Mumbai, particularly at Wankhede, with only one win in 10 IPL games on that ground. Overall, Mumbai has dominated their head-to-head matchups, winning 23 out of 32 games.