Is WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh actually involved in sexual harassment? 5 facts

A big commotion unraveled that shook even beyond the sporting world on Wednesday, January 18, when top Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

This fight began with two ladies, which was later joined by Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Kadian, Jitender Kinha, CWG medalist Sumit Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Rahul Malik, a national-level wrestler who hails from Rohtak and coach Raj Prakash from Rewari, Amit Dahiya and Army veterans Vir Singh Chauhan, Lal Singh Yadav joined the protest to show solidarity.

On the first day, the protest took place at Jantar Mantar which went on for four hours. During the protest, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reached Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers. Maliwal said, “I’m shocked. The women who’ve taken India to great heights have assembled in Jantar Mantar to ask for justice. It’s shameful.”

Here are five key takeaways from the incident:

More women involved

Vinesh Phogat during the protest told the media that at least 20 women have complained of “sexual exploitation” by the WFI chief. To which, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a media statement said that if this was the case then why did none of them go to the PM and say then?

Vinesh Phogat called names and more

Vinesh Phogat during the protest also mentioned that she was called ‘khota sikka’ by the WFI chief after she lost in the Tokyo Olympics. She even discussed how she would often receive death threats from people known as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers continue protest

The protest enters the second consecutive day and is being slowly joined by hundreds of wrestlers from the country to fight against the WFI chief. They have joined them in the hope that the female wrestlers will get justice and no such thing will happen in the future.

Protest to save future of the sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, while being present at the protest, said that the purpose of the protest was to save the future of sports and women wrestlers, which had no link with politics.

Sports Minister meets wrestlers

According to an ANI report, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met several wrestlers including Nanita Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajran Punia among others and sent Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a notice and asked for a reply from WFI in 72 hours.

What next?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was initially given a time period of 72 hours to explain the accusations levelled against him. As per media reports, the Ministry of Sports has given him a period of 24 hours to give his resignation.