Is Virat Kohli the worst-behaved cricket player? Former greats say Indian skipper needs to mellow down

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has come in for some serious tongue-lashing from former Indian and Australian cricketing greats over his on-field controversies. All hell broke loose after Kohli and Australian captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine got embroiled in a verbal spat on field during the second Test in the ongoing series down under. The on-field umpire had to intervene and stop the warring cricketers.

Kohli’s on-field antics have irked a few former cricketers who have sent a note of caution to India’s talisman.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticised Kohli’s on-field behaviour and said Indian players must now be ready to face some sledging from the Australians. Gavaskar said that the display of such behaviour was not in “our DNA”.

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s hundred in Perth

Sanjay Manjrekar has also raised questions about Kohli’s on-field antics and underlined that there was a need to behave “responsibly”, according to reports. Talking about Kohli’s aggression, former world cup winning Australian captain Michael Clarke has also pointed out that he was “doing a lot”.

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor and “Mr. Cricket” Mike Hussey have also warned Kohli and asked him not to let his on-field behaviour go “out of control”. Former Australian fast bowler Damien Fleming has said that there was a “sign” that Kohli “was starting to lose it”.

India was handed a crushing defeat by dominant Australia in second test match in Perth. Kohli-led Indian side capitulated and surrendered a rare hard-earned ascendancy in a series Down Under. The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 with next match is scheduled to begin on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).