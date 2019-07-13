Is MS Dhoni planning to join BJP after retirement?

Former Union minister Sanjay Paswan has claimed the MS Dhoni may join the BJP after retiring from cricket.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 38, may join politics after retiring from cricket, former Union minister Sanjay Paswan has claimed. According to him, Dhoni was mulling to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and he may contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

“On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement,” Paswan said.

“Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold,” he added.

Dhoni comes from Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand where assembly polls will be held later this year. Reports even say that the wicketkeeper-batsman can contest the polls and could be the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP.

Notably, Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP national president Amit Shah had visited during his ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In his 15 years of cricketing career so far, Dhoni has played 350 ODIs, 90 Test matches and 98 Twenty20s and scored 17,266 runs (in all the three formats).

Dhoni made his ODI debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh, and played his first Test match against Sri Lanka in 2005. Under his captaincy, the Indian cricket team won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The team also won the Asia Cup in 2010 and 2016 under his leadership.

Even after he quit as limited-overs captain in 2017, the Captain Cool plays a vital role in the field, guiding skipper Virat Kohli and others. A right-handed middle-order batsman, Dhoni is considered to be one of the best finishers the game has ever seen.

He was the recipient of the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009, thus becoming the first player to win the award twice. He was also awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007, the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2018. Besides, the Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel on MS Dhoni in 2011. He is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour.