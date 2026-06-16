Yes, Indians do play rugby.

And like athletes across many non-cricket sports, many rugby players have spent years living a familiar reality: training before work, attending camps between college semesters and representing the country without the financial security enjoyed by athletes in more established sports.

For most, rugby has been driven by passion rather than pay cheques.

“Financial security in rugby is still developing in India,” Indian rugby player Bhumika Shukla told financialexpress.com.

“Many young players continue to balance training with studies or jobs.”

That is precisely the challenge the Rugby Premier League (RPL) is attempting to address.

When Season 2 begins in Hyderabad on June 16, it will not simply be another sporting event. It will be a test of whether rugby can evolve from a niche sport into a commercially sustainable franchise business.

Backed by broadcasters, sponsors, franchise owners and an estimated ₹20-25 crore, the league represents one of the most ambitious attempts yet to build a professional rugby economy in India.

The question now is whether the sport can attract enough viewers, sponsors and commercial momentum to justify that investment.

What exactly is the Rugby Premier League?

RPL is India’s franchise-based Rugby Sevens competition. The tournament operates as a 10-year joint venture between Rugby India and GMR Sports, featuring a massive commercial push backed by a 15-day exclusive window granted by World Rugby.

Rugby Sevens is the shorter Olympic version of the sport, featuring seven players per side and matches lasting just 14 minutes. The format’s speed and high-scoring nature have made it one of the fastest-growing versions of rugby globally.

The competition features six city-based franchises for men’s competition:

Mumbai Dreamers

Delhi Redz

Bengaluru Bravehearts

Chennai Bulls

Hyderabad Heroes

Kolkata Banga Tigers

It also includes four franchises for the womens’ competition:

Kolkata Banga Tigers

Delhi Redz

Chennai Bulls

Mumbai Dreamers

Season 2 will feature men’s and women’s competitions running simultaneously, a move organisers believe will help build a broader rugby ecosystem from the outset.

Who is backing the franchises?

One of the strongest indicators of confidence in the league is the profile of the investors who have bought into the six teams.

Mumbai Dreamers are owned by Dream Sports, the company which previously owned Dream11. Delhi Redz are backed by RMZ Corp, while Bengaluru Bravehearts are supported by a consortium comprising the Manipal Group, InCred and Soham Infrastructure.

Hyderabad Heroes are owned by KLO Sports, Chennai Bulls by Avid Sports and Kolkata Banga Tigers by Hunch Ventures.

For a league entering only its second season, attracting investors from technology, real estate, finance and sports management is significant.

The ownership groups bring more than capital. They bring corporate relationships, sponsorship access and long-term commercial expertise that organisers hope will help rugby establish itself in India’s increasingly crowded sports marketplace.

Like the IPL, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League before it, the Rugby Premier League is betting that audience growth today can translate into sponsorship and media-rights value tomorrow.

The money behind the league

While organisers have not disclosed official financial figures, stakeholders have invested between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore to launch the competition, according to an Economic Times report citing sources close to the development.

The league’s business model revolves around sponsorship revenue, franchise investment, broadcast partnerships and fan-engagement platforms.

Player salaries offer a glimpse into how organisers are attempting to professionalise the sport.

International marquee players can reportedly earn up to $15,000 during the tournament, while Indian players fall into salary brackets ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5.5 lakh depending on their auction category and bidding value.

India rugby player Bhumika Shukla in action (Photo: Special arrangement/Rugby Premier League)

The biggest Indian signings this season include national women’s captain Shikha Yadav, who attracted a bid of ₹2.4 lakh from Delhi Redz and Bhumika, who joined Mumbai Dreamers for ₹2.2 lakh.

National Rugby women’s captain Shikha Yadav (Photo: Special arrangement/Rugby Premier League)

Those figures remain modest compared with India’s larger franchise leagues, but they represent meaningful progress for a sport where professional earning opportunities have historically been limited.

“I believe the RPL is a big step because it gives players more opportunities, recognition and financial support,” Shukla said. “It also motivates young athletes to see rugby as a sport with a brighter future.”

Does India even have a rugby ecosystem?

The answer is yes, although it remains largely outside the mainstream sporting conversation.

India has men’s and women’s national teams, age-group programmes and domestic competitions overseen by Rugby India, the federation headed by Rahul Bose, the current president.

According to Rugby India’s latest available financial disclosures, the federation reported annual revenue of approximately ₹9.09 crore, highlighting both the sport’s current scale and the commercial headroom organisers believe exists.

For decades, however, rugby has struggled to attract the sponsorship attention and television visibility enjoyed by cricket, kabaddi and football.

That is the gap the Rugby Premier League is attempting to bridge.

Why investors believe rugby can work

The obvious challenge is cricket.

Any emerging sports property in India must compete for audience attention, sponsorship budgets and broadcast inventory in a market dominated by the IPL.

According to Sujoy Ganguly, Chief Marketing Officer of GMR Sports, the objective is not to compete with cricket directly.

“Rugby Sevens is already a globally proven format. It is an Olympic sport with an established World Rugby ecosystem and international player participation,” Ganguly told financialexpress.com

Financialexpress.com spoke to Sujoy Ganguly. (Photo: Special arrangement)

He believes rugby offers the opportunity to build a differentiated sports property rather than another cricket alternative.

“We saw a clear opportunity to build a differentiated sports property in India with strong institutional support and a long-term horizon.”

“As GMR Sports continues to build a multi-sport portfolio, rugby gives us access to a younger, faster, globally connected audience profile while complementing, not competing with cricket.”

Why broadcasters and sponsors are interested

The league’s commercial strategy is built heavily around media visibility.

Season 2 will be broadcast through Star Sports and streamed on JioStar, giving rugby national distribution which it has historically lacked in- national distribution.

For organisers, broadcast exposure is critical to attracting sponsors and building future media-rights value. The commercial ecosystem is already beginning to take shape.

Capgemini, a long-time supporter of Indian rugby, remains associated with rugby development initiatives, while HSBC has backed rugby programmes globally and in India.

League stakeholders believe the competition can eventually build an audience in the 10-50 million viewer range through a combination of television, streaming and digital content.

“The matches are fast, intense and highly shareable, which makes the sport ideal for short-form and digital-first storytelling,” Ganguly said.

Financialexpress.com reached out to JioStar seeking comment on its partnership with the Rugby Premier League and its assessment of rugby’s growth potential in India. The broadcaster did not respond before publication.

Can rugby become India’s next franchise success story?

That remains the central question.

Season 1 showed that a professional rugby league could exist in India. Season 2 will test whether it can begin creating a genuine sporting economy. For players such as Shukla, the impact is already tangible.

“Being part of the RPL has given me more confidence and exposure,” the Indian U-20 Women’s National Rugby Sevens team captain. “It has made me feel that all the years of hard work are being recognised.”

The Rugby Premier League is still an experiment. But for a sport that has spent decades operating on the margins, Hyderabad may offer the clearest indication yet of whether rugby can finally carve out a meaningful place in a country obsessed with cricket.