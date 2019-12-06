Irfan Pathan slams Abdul Razzaq for his ‘baby bowler’ remark for Jasprit Bumrah

Irfan Pathan (File photo)

Days after former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq called Jasprit Bumrah a ‘baby’ bowler, Irfan Pathan has hit out at the Pakistani player asking fans not to pay attention to such ‘over the top statements’. In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking, Bumrah has been ranked as top ODI bowler and fifth in Test cricket.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di (Bowlers like Irfan are found in every nook and corner. But whenever this bowler has played against them, he has knocked them over). Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and ????…. #bumrah #ViratKohli”, Pathan tweeted. While the fast bowler did not name anybody in his tweet, but he hashtagged Bumrah suggesting that his remark was in response to Razzaq’s comments against the Indian fast bowler.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and ????…. #bumrah #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2019

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq had said, “Bumrah is a baby bowler for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time.” He had said that having played against the likes of Glenn Mc Grath and Wasim Akram, he would be dominat the Indian speedster. Razzaq, however, had a word of praise for Bumrah too. Razzaq said Bumrah has improved over the period of time.

Razzaq had also offered to coach Hardik Pandya during the 2019 World Cup while pointing out ‘shortcomings’ in the Indian all-rounder

In his international career Razzaq played in all the three formats Test, ODI and T20I. In 2002, he has was ranked number 2 in list of top all rounders.