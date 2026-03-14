Iraq’s first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 40 years hinges on Iran’s next move
The Iraqi team is in Baghdad, unable to move as the country’s airspace is sealed. Their coach is stranded in Dubai and they are to play an intercontinental play-off against the winner of Bolivia vs Suriname. All this could mean nothing depending on Iran’s next move. Here’s why.
Iraq last played at a FIFA World Cup in 1986, where they lost all three of their group stage matches to get knocked out of the tournament. Forty years and a generation of pain later, the Lions of Mesopotamia are one match away from ending that drought. But they can get through even without playing that match.
How Iraq got here
Iraq beat the UAE in the fifth and final round of AFC World Cup qualification, booking a place in the intercontinental play-off. On March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico, they face the winner of Bolivia vs Suriname — 90 minutes separating them from a place at the tournament for the first time since Mexico 86. In theory.
When the US and Israel launched strikes on February 28, the conflict drew in other Middle East nations — and with it, Iraq’s World Cup dream went into suspended animation. Coach Graham Arnold found himself stranded in Dubai, with roughly 60% of his squad grounded in Baghdad until at least April 1 — the day after the play-off is scheduled to be played.
The Iraq FA has formally requested FIFA postpone the fixture. FIFA is yet to grant it.
The Iran wildcard
Then there is the extraordinary subplot. Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television that his country simply cannot participate in the World Cup, saying: “Given that this government has assassinated our leader, we cannot participate in the World Cup. Our players do not have security.”
FIFA’s rules around what would happen if Iran withdrew are vague, but it is possible that Iraq or the UAE might take their place in Group G. Iraq are, in the cruellest of ironies, their neighbour’s most likely replacement — meaning the Lions of Mesopotamia could reach the World Cup whether they win the play-off or not.
FIFA and Iran’s football federation have not officially confirmed a withdrawal, but Donyamali’s remarks cast serious doubt over Iran’s participation with just 95 days until their first scheduled match.
Forty years of waiting. One match to play. A war next door. And a seat at the table that may arrive regardless. Iraq’s road to the World Cup has never been straightforward. Even now, right at the end, it refuses to be.
The full timeline of Iraq’s FIFA World Cup Problem : From qualification to crisis
Date
Event
Nov 14, 2025
First leg vs UAE in Abu Dhabi — match ends 1-1
Nov 18, 2025
Second leg in Basra — Iraq win 2-1; Amir Al-Ammari penalty in 107th minute seals 3-2 aggregate win
Nov 20, 2025
Intercontinental play-off draw in Zurich — Iraq seeded, drawn to face Bolivia vs Suriname winner
Dec 5, 2025
World Cup draw in Washington DC — Iraq placed in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Norway as placeholder
Mar 1, 2026
President Trump announces “major combat operations” against Iran; Ayatollah Khamenei killed in airstrikes in Tehran
Mar 2, 2026
Iraqi airspace closed; foreign embassies begin shutting across the region; Mexican embassy in Iraq non-operational
Mar 4, 2026
Iraqi FA confirms coach Graham Arnold is stranded in UAE; ~60% of squad grounded in Baghdad
Mar 4, 2026
Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj says: “We cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope”
Mar 8, 2026
Mexico issues visas to Iraq players based in Qatar, at its embassy there; domestic-based players still cannot travel
Mar 9, 2026
Arnold formally asks FIFA to postpone the play-off; cancels Houston training camp
Mar 9, 2026
Iran Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali says Iran “cannot participate” in the World Cup
Mar 11, 2026
FIFA president Gianni Infantino meets Trump; says Iran is “welcome” at the tournament
Mar 13, 2026
FIFA yet to respond to Iraq’s postponement request; airspace closure holds until April 1
Mar 31, 2026
Iraq vs Bolivia/Suriname play-off — Monterrey, Mexico (scheduled)
June 11, 2026
World Cup kicks off — Mexico vs South Africa, Mexico City