Iran vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV

Iran will take on Portugal in a Group B encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. (Reuters)

Iran vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iran will take on Portugal in Group B encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Both teams will enter Monday’s game hoping that it will not be their last game in FIFA World Cup 2018. It is a must-win situation for both the teams as they look to book a place in the knockout stages. It is no secret that Portugal side heavily depends on their captain Christiana Ronaldo, to whom they are indebted for their four points till date. The team knows that an improved performance is required if they are to avoid a repeat of group stage exit in 2014 World Cup. The two teams last met in 2006 World Cup where Portugal won 2-0.

The Iranians showed themselves to be formidable opponents in their first two matches, particularly impressing in defense. In their previous appearances at the competition, Iran’s third game has not had much riding on it, but this time, they are firmly in contention to qualify for the Round of 16. A win for Iran would create a new world record as it would be the first ever advancement beyond group stages for Iran in World Cup.

When will Iran vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Iran vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 25, 2018.

Where will Iran vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Iran vs Portugal, FIFA world cup will be held at Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

What time will Iran vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Iran vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Iran vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Iran vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Iran vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Iran vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP – on loan from Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR)

IRAN

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo/POR)

Defenders: Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny/RUS), Mohammad Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad/QAT), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende/BEL), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos/GRE), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos/GRE), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens/GRE), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm/RUS)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Ashkan Dejageh (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa/QAT), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen/NED), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds/SWE), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan/RUS), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)