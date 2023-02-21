You can watch IPL 2023 for FREE! How Reliance Jio is set to change the game – check out exciting details

IPL 2023 Latest News: The Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 31st. Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, will take on the tournament veterans Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener next month. Well, unless you were living under a rock, you must be aware of this. What’s latest is the ‘FREE’ livestreaming of IPL 2023! Yes, this year, even if you don’t have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you would still be able to enjoy the coolest action. How? Well, Reliance Jio has recently confirmed that it would be streaming the entire season of IPL 2023 free of cost.

How can you watch IPL for FREE?

If you are a Jio customer, you would be able to watch all the matches on the Jio Cinema for free. This is quite similar to what Jio did for FIFA World Cup matches. So, all the Jio customers can watch IPL matches without paying for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Every Jio customer has the Jio Cinema app in her/his phone as default setup.

End to Disney+ Hotstar’s dream run?

So far, it was a complete monopoly of Disney+ Hotstar. So, unless you have the subscription, no one could watch the IPL matches. But with Jio’s free streaming service, the game will change forever. While there has been no announcement or change in subscription plans from Disney, many suggest this would definitely boost Jio’s presence. However, some also feel that the quality of streaming will judge Jio’s new plan. During the FIFA matches, many fans had complained about poor quality, buffering and outages during the streaming of World Cup on Jio Cinema.

What can IPL fans expect from Jio Cinema? First, Reliance Jio says that all matches will be streaming in 4K resolution. This means that all IPL matches will be shown online in UltraHD mode. Second, just like FIFA, the IPL matches will be streamed in multicam. This means fans can watch and switch the match from different camera angles. Other features include live statistics such as pitch report, player performance, heat map. A user would be able to switch between 12 languages. Jio says that IPL matches would be streamed in Bhojpuri, Marathi, English, Hindi, Telugu among others.