Women IPL 2018 match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas women challengers match on TV

IPL 2018: It is an exhibition match. (Twitter)

Women IPL 2018 match Live Streaming: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Playoffs will for the time in history witness a women’s challenge match ahead of Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22. India’s top-order batsmen Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernova respectively. International stars from India, England, Australia, and New Zealand will be taking part in the exhibition match. Some big names who will be taking part in the match are Mithali Raj, Danielle Wyatt, Alyssa Healy, Jhulan Goswami and Suzie Bates.

When will the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match be played?

The match between IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas will be played on May 22, 2018.

Where will the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match be played?

The IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How can one watch the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match live?

The IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match starts?

The live telecast of the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will begin at 2 pm.

What are IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas squads?

IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernova: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajseshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper).