Will coronavirus play spoilsport for IPL 2020? Maharashtra govt, BCCI differ over postponing Indian Premier League

Coronavirus IPL 2020: The coronavirus outbreak has hit Indian shores a bit later than it affected the other countries but the highly infectious disease may play a spoilsport for India’s most lucrative cricket tournament — the Indian Premier League (IPL). There are conflicting statements coming from men who matter from within the BCCI and the Maharashtra Government, the state that will host some of the high-voltage clashes in the league.

A statement from Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope given to various media outlets has dampened the spirits of fans and organisers as he said that the state government is holding a series of discussions to find a way of dealing with the situation or else postponing the IPL. If other states follow suit and replicate what looks like a very likely decision by the Maharashtra government of postponing it, the tournament might well get cancelled. Postponement is unlikely because the international cricket calendar is very packed and the International Cricket Council (ICC) doesn’t have any separate window for the IPL. But, as the majority of nations send their players to feature into the Indian Premier League, the scheduling was never an issue for both ICC and BCCI. However, the postponement will hit the schedules done by ICC under its Future Tour Programme (FTP). IPL governing council has also dismissed the rumours floating around the idea of conducting IPL matches without spectators.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly said that the IPL will take place as per pre-scheduled itinerary and he reiterated that BCCI will take all necessary precautions and preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak but the IPL will go ahead as planned.

The IPL is slated to start on March 29 with the opening match between the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in what is arguably the clash of the titans at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The upcoming season of the IPL will be its 13th edition. In the past, BCCI had opted for foreign venues for IPL matches in other testing circumstances like during the Lok Sabha Elections in 2009 and 2014, but that too seems unlikely given the spread of the coronavirus across the globe.