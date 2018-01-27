Who is Colin Munro? Meet New Zealand all-rounder bought for Rs 1.9 cr by DD at IPL auction 2018

Colin Munro has turned into a genuine match-winner.

IPL Auction 2018: A couple of years Colin Munro had entered the IPL auctions riding on a hot T20 form. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders and was release a season later because of the below par performances. A year later, things have completely changed for the Kiwi player. Promoted to open the batting for New Zealand, Munro has turned into a genuine match-winner. Colin Munro was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.9 cr in the IPL auction 2018. He will be one of the players to watch out for in Indian Premier League 11 due to his big-hitting abilities. New Zealand has no dearth of brilliant all-rounders and Colin Munro is one of those talented sorts who was born in Durban in 1987.

Munro represented Auckland at the domestic U19 team when the they took on Sri Lanka in World Cup 2006. Despite being a highly talented cricketer, Munro failed to grab the attention early in his career. But, he made sure that his game was consistent and fiery and with time came the T20s. He played a crucial role in Auckland’s HRV Cup triumph and was later a part of the Auckland Aces team in the 2012 Champions League T20 in India. He finally grabbed the attention of the selectors and made his T20I debut against South Africa in December 2012. An ODI debut in the same series followed and he scored his maiden ODI fifty in the 2nd match of the series. A Test cap followed soon after, but he was out on a golden duck in the first innings.

Munro’s second ODI fifty was in New Zealand’s series against Bangladesh in the final ODI and he hit a quick-fire 73 off just 39 balls in the T20I that followed, giving New Zealand their only victory in the series. This was a turning point in his career and since then he became a regular face in the New Zealand T20 side. His naturally aggressive instinct and ability to take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy made him a tempting option for the selectors in ODIs.

The 2016-17 season was a breakthrough phase of sorts of Munro as consistent domestic performances saw him gets back into the ODI squad and he has performed fairly well since then. 2017 was so far the best phase for the player as he started to translate his potential into match winning contributions. He became the first player to score three T20I centuries earlier this month.