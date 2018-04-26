Who is Ankit Rajpoot? This Kings XI Punjab’s fast-medium bowler took 5 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2018: Ankit Rajpoot had a dream game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (Twitter/KXIP)

Ankit Rajpoot had a dream game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The fast-medium bowler, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, with a five-wicket haul in four overs played a crucial role in restricting the opponent at 132. Ankit was bought by Kings XI Punjab. He made his mark in his domestic debut when he emerged as the second highest wicket-taker of his team in 2012-13.

The lack of good Indian pacers for the Chennai Super Kings saw them signing him up for the next season. However, given the level of competition there, opportunities to play were hard to come by, but Rajpoot was happy to tap into the cricketing brain of the franchise’s bowling coach, former Australia pacer Andy Bichel.

He was replaced by Mohit Sharma who eventually cemented his position in the CSK side. The following seasons saw him struggling in the domestic circuit as well.

The 24-year-old bowler’s ability to be deceptively quicker off the pitch makes him a handy player and has a lot of variations up his sleeves and has time and again given glimpses of it. All this makes him a tough customer to score off.

During UP’s successful campaign in the 2016 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 competition, Rajpoot was the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an average of 14.21.

In the IPL auction the same year, Rajpoot was one of several uncapped Indian players to earn big, with Kolkata Knight Riders shelling out Rupees 1.5 crore to secure his services.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.