What is IPL transfer window and how will it work?

IPL 2018: Players who have played less than 2 matches are eligible for the transfer. (IPL)

IPL 2018: Over the years several teams have struggled to keep up with the demanding fixtures of the Indian Premier League. Injuries and fatigue often take a toll as franchises fall behind in the race for the title by mid-season. Sometimes, the inability to strike the right chord also leads to the same problem. Something similar happened with Mumbai Indians who failed to get the right combination in 2016. In the same season, Rising Pune Supergiant lost Kevin Pietersen, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Marsh to injuries, leading to a bottom of the table finish. Star players too face a tricky situation as some of the franchises are not able to include them in the playing XI at times. In 2016, Corey Anderson didn’t play a single match for Mumbai Indians despite the team not doing well. Something similar happened with Krishnappa Gowtham in 2017 who was bought by the same outfit.

The new move by the IPL Governing Council to introduce a mid-season transfer window will let players switch to a new team just like in football. However, there are certain conditions for a player to be eligible for the market window.

Here is all you need to know about IPL transfer window:

IPL 2018 will witness the first ever transfer window which will be active from Match 28 and Match 42. During this period, the teams will be able to exchange uncapped players as well as those who have played no more than two matches till the halfway stage of the tournament.

The two teams will be allowed to negotiate and buy their desired players, just like clubs do in football. What has to be kept in mind is that only those foreign players who have played two or fewer matches in the season will be eligible for the transfer.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has openly supported the new rule. “The mid-season transfer window will give the teams an opportunity to see what they need in the squad and other teams will also be looking at what players they can get,” Rohit had said.

“It completely depends on the franchise if a situation comes when we need to get a player or give a player. It is good for the tournament and will add even more value to it,” the Mumbai Indians skipper added.

Going by these guidelines, some big names who will be available for swap in this transfer window are Adam Milne, JP Duminy (Both Mumbai Indians), Sandeep Lamichhane (Delhi Daredevils), Alex Hales (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali (Both Royal Challengers Bangalore) and David Willey (Chennai Super Kings).