Watch: Yusuf Pathan pulls off blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli, gets trolled by Irfan

Yusuf who is not unknown for his fielding pulled off a blinder to get rid of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League is turning out to be an interesting affair. The tournament has completed one month and we have witnessed some sensational moments. On Monday, Yusuf Pathan playing against Royals Challengers Bangalore created one such moment. Yusuf who is not unknown for his fielding pulled off a blinder to get rid of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Pathan who was fielding at short third-man pulled of a one-handed catch to send Kohli home.

Pathan’s spectacular effort sent Twitter into a frenzy who went on to praise the all-rounder. However, his younger brother Irfan Pathan saw it as an opportunity to pull Yusuf’s leg. The younger Pathan, in his tweet, compared the catch to plucking a mango out of a tree. “Ye catch tha ya Aam todaa hay??” Irfan tweeted.

Here is the video of the catch:

Did you see the Perfect Catch of the Match from #SRHvRCB ! Watch it here: https://t.co/BBfcQptE1H Were you as amazed as we were? Tell us what you think about it, make sure to use #PerfectFan & #VIVOIPL & stand a chance to win couple match tickets! — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 8, 2018

Check out what Irfan Pathan tweeted:

Ye catch tha ya Aam todaa hay?? @iamyusufpathan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 7, 2018

Batting first, SRH managed to score 146 runs with the help of skipper Kane Williamson’s half-century (53). Williamson scored 56 off 39 balls while Shakib made 35 as Siraj (3/25) and Southee’s (3/30) spectacular spell put brakes on Sunrisers’ charge.

However, SRH are making a propensity for protecting low totals and on Monday night, the team did it once again. Chasing the modest target, Parthiv Patel got RCB off to a brisk start scoring 20 off 13 balls before Shakib Al Hasan (2/36) caught him plumb in front of the wicket. Skipper Virat Kohli (39) and opener Manan Vohra (8) added 36 runs for the second wicket before the latter was cleaned up by Sandeep Sharma.

The win ultimately brought the team to top at the IPL points table.