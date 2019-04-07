WATCH: Why captain cool Dhoni lost his cool during IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 10:16 PM

The 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni lost his calm for a while in the Chennai Super Kings IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK won the game by 22 runs registering their fourth win in five matches of the season. (Screengrab/iplt20.com)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is popular among his fans for the calmness and composure he carries on or off the ground. Even during most challenging situations in crucial games, he doesn’t let his emotions get the better of him. But the ‘Captain Cool’ lost his calm for a while in the Chennai Super Kings IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper lost his cool when Deepak Chahar bowled a couple of freebies in the penultimate over of the match in Chennai. Chahar came to bowl when KXIP required 39 runs off 12 balls to win the match. Chahar was off to a terrible start as he bowled consecutive no-balls in the 19th over, giving two free hits to the opponent. His full-tosses were above the waist height and were immediately adjudged no-balls by the umpire.

Chahar bowled it above the waist height and KXIP batsman Sarfaraz Khan smashed it for four. Next delivery, a free hit ball, was another full toss above the waist height and Sarfaraz picked a couple of runs. Sensing CSK’s losing grip on the game, a miffed Dhoni walked up to Chahar with Suresh Raina and gave some advice. Here’s the video of the incident:

Dhoni’s word of advice made a huge difference and Chahar made the comeback and scalped out dangerous man David Miller on the last delivery of his over. He finished the over conceding 13 runs. He also put variations in his bowling and sent a perfect yorker to trouble the batsman.

In the end, CSK won the game by 22 runs registering their fourth win in five matches of the season. CSK also regained the top slot in the IPL points table with this victory.

“It feels good to be on top of the points table but it is a constant process, only 5 to 6 matches have been played and we need to keep improving in all aspects,” Dhoni said at the post-match ceremony with a smile.

