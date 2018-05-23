Watch: Dwane Bravo pays ‘groovy’ tribute to MS Dhoni after CSK win

Dwane Bravo pays ‘groovy’ tribute to MS Dhoni.

IPL 2018: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo gave a groovy tribute to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni after CSK reached the final of IPL season 11. After a thrilling encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad where Faf du Plessis pulled off a miracle victory for CSK, Dwayne Bravo was seen singing and dancing in the dressing room in a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on their official Twitter handle. He was accompanied by his teammates including Harbhajan Singh.

Watch the video here:

Chennai rode on South African captain Faf du Plessis’ unbeaten 67 runs off 42 balls to enter the IPL final for a record sixth time. Du Plessis who had scored just 85 runs in four innings before Tuesday used his experience and skills to play a much-winning knock.

“It’s nice to contribute since I haven’t played much. Yesterday, I was just reflecting on my past games and took some confidence from that mentally. I just entered the changing room now, and asked the boys, ‘how did we win this, guys?” du Plessis said after the match.

“Sometimes the game seems out of reach, but you keep sticking in. But Shardul (Thakur) came in and hit some boundaries, and everything went our way. Rashid was a real handful, so just happy to cross the line. Rashid was tough to pick, so hard to take him on. So try to get through him as much as you can,” he added.

Faf du Plessis praised the Sunrisers’ bowler Rashid Khan who bowled a brilliant spell giving away just 11 runs in four overs and taking two crucial wickets. Rashid sent MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo back to the pavilion.

Du Plessis called Rashid the best leg-spinner in the world. In a separate interview with Star Sports, he said, “Rashid’s the best legspinner in the world. He’s going to pose a lot of challenges when he comes to Test cricket. He will win you games on his own, and that’s why you have to respect his bowling. We watch a lot of footage, but he’s still so hard to pick.”

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will now go play the winner of the eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on May 25 at Eden Gardens.