Wait, WHAT! MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2023? Date, venue of CSK vs KKR ‘farewell’ match – latest buzz

Tata IPL 2023 Latest News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to bid adieu to the Indian Premier League! Yes, you read it correctly. Ever since a Chennai Super King’s official made comments about the future plans of ‘Captain Cool’ in the tournament, a lot of buzz has been growing around the so-called ‘farewell’ match.

While there has been no official statement either from the Chennai Super Kings management or Dhoni himself, an ‘InsideSport’ report said that a formal announcement is likely to be made before the tournament begins on March 31st next month. It should be noted that Chennai Super Kings is set to pay the IPL opener against defending Champions Gujarat Titans on March 31st. So, in case Dhoni decides to hang his IPL boots, he will definitely convey it to his fans all over the world.

Known for legendary batting and out-of-world wicketkeeping, Dhoni has always been the pillar of the CSK franchise since the beginning of the IPL tournament in 2008. Despite winning the trophy four times, Chennai Super Kings had failed to reach the playoffs stage. There was also a lot of talk about the captaincy. At the start of the last season, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the CSK captain. But in the middle of the tournament, the captaincy returned to Dhoni as the additional responsibility was affecting Jadeja’s game.

When will Dhoni play his so-called ‘farewell’ IPL match?

If latest reports are to be believed, Dhoni’s last IPL match will be played against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 14. This would be played at CSK’s home ground i.e. Chepauk Stadium. However, in case CSK qualifies for the playoffs, it is believed that Dhoni will continue to play for the season even after the supposed farewell match.

After Dhoni Who?

This has been the permanent question at the CSK camp. Some say apart from Jadeja, players such as Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane are also in the race for the top job.