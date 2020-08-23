Virat Kohli doesn’t take off days! RCB shares captain’s workout pic on day 1 of arrival in Dubai for IPL 2020

(Image Courtesy: Twitter / RCBTweets)

“There are no shortcuts on the road to success.” Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is the living example of this adage. While his strenuous workout regime and strict diet have often been talked about, it is actually Kohli’s discipline that shows how seriously he takes the game. His sheer dedication was seen when the RCB captain got down to his workout regime right after his arrival in Dubai for the IPL 2020 tournament.

Sharing his image from Dubai, the official RCB Twitter handle wrote: “Quarantine Day 1, Workout Day 1️. No days off for Captain Kohli!”

As per reports, while the RCB squad flew to Dubai from Bengaluru, Kohli took a charter aircraft from Mumbai and joined them in the UAE. Kohli had quarantined himself in Mumbai and underwent COVID-19 tests before leaving for Dubai all alone, while the rest of the RCB squad congregated at Bengaluru before leaving for UAE. Virat arrived late on Saturday evening and got down to following his fitness routine straight away.

From cloudy cold Bengaluru to sunny and humid Dubai! ???????? ✈ ???????? Except our Australian and England players who will join the team later, we have all arrived in the UAE. #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/jW3YlT2IwZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 22, 2020

The RCB squad will be lodged at Dubai’s Waldorf hotel throughout the duration of the tournament where an entire hotel block has been booked for the team.

PTI reported that the entire block consisting of 150 rooms has been booked by the franchise. This has been done keeping in mind the safety of the players and other squad members. Hotel and housekeeping staff have all been tested to ensure safety, reports added.

During the six-day isolation period, players will not be allowed to move out of their rooms. Although the players had been tested multiple times before leaving for Dubai, they will again be tested on days 1, 3 and 6 of the six-day isolation period. And only after they clear all the Covid-19 tests will they be allowed to enter the tournament’s bio-bubble and start training.

After that, reports said that the players and the support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.