IPL LIVE Score CSK vs DD Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi face off against wounded Chennai

IPL LIVE Score CSK vs DD Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer will be the captain for Delhi.

IPL LIVE Score CSK vs DD Live Cricket Score: The way Delhi Daredevils played against Kolkata Knight Riders, they did not look like the side that had just one win in six wins. Under Shreyas Iyer, Delhi looked like a team that was strong not just on paper. It seemed like they were announcing their late but not-too-late arrival.

Iyer was the pillar in the match and took his bottom-placed side to the highest total of this IPL season, as he played a spectacular 93 off 40 balls on his debut as captain. Even his masterstroke of dropping former captain Gautam Gambhir and give Colin Munro and Prithvi Shaw a go as the new opening pair worked wonders.

After suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face a resurgent Delhi Daredevils. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side was hammered by Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. However, the yellow brigade continues to maintain the top spot in the points table.

While Chennai has five wins from seven games with 10 points in their kitty, Delhi languishes at the bottom with just a couple of wins from seven games and four points. Despite Saturday’s defeat, Chennai will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.

Overall, in their current form, Chennai will be the favourites in Monday’s game at their adopted home ground here.

Here are Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils Live Cricket Score:



Here are Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils squad:

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-Keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Delhi Daredevils – Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala