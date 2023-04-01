Tata IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings set to battle Kolkata Knight Riders! Weather, Pitch report – All you need to know

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023: The Tata IPL 2023 is set to hold its second match of the season between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). While Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Punjab Kings team, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Nitish Rana.

There are rumours that Shreyas Iyer, the original captain of KKR, would likely attend the later half of the tournament, owing to his injury. Rana has been declared as the stand-in captain till the time Iyer recovers.

Speaking of metrics, Punjab Kings finished sixth in the last IPL tournament while KKR finished seventh. PBKS has been unable to book a spot in the playoffs since 2014 but with a player like Sam Curran this year, they might be able to move ahead in the tournament. Now, let’s find out how the weather and pitch are going to be for today’s match.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Weather Report

The temperature in Mohali is predicted to be at 23 degree celsius during the day and 15 degree celsius during the night, as per a report by crickeraddictor.

The report further states that there are 50% chances of rain during the day and 24% chance at night. The humidity will hover around 78% during the day and rise to 91% at night.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Pitch Report

The match will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The stadium has hosted 9 games so far. According to cricketaddictor, the pitch at Mohali initially works in favour of the bowlers but becomes batter-friendly as the game progresses. Spinners could see some resistance on this track.