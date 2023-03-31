IPL 2023 opener: GT vs CSK Match Preview – Can Pandya win on home ground?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023: Hold your breath! Gujarat Titans (GT) are ready to tackle Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. While Gujarat Titans had suffered just four defeats under Hardik Pandya’s captainship in last season of IPL, Chennai Super Kings struggled hard where they couldn’t manage to qualify for the playoffs as well. Out of 14 games, CSK won only 4 and finished second-last in the IPL league table.

Going by the past metricks, CSK is expected to give a head-on challenge to GTs in today’s match, or will GTs prove their mettle once again? To get a clearer picture, let’s find out how the pitch and weather is going to be like and who will it favour.

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Weather Report

According to weather reports, Ahmedabad is expected to have clear skies during the day and night. There is only a 4% chance that it might rain. However, humidity is predicted to rise to 59% during the night. The temperature is expected to be at 33° Celsius during the day and fall to 22° Celsius at night.

Although the chances are less, the possibility of rain is not nil. Considering the unexpected rains across North and western parts of India, it could play a spoilsport for IPL’s opening match that the whole India is looking forward to.

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad has not always been in the favour of pacers, but the batters can expect a few good innings. As per cricketaddictor report, bowlers could have some swing in initial overs and batters could have a promising time in the middle. The report further states that the boundaries are also relatively short and the outfield has a quick pace.

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Full Squad

Gujarat Titans full squad of players: Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings full squad of players: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma