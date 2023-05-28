TATA IPL 2023: All money, no show! Ben Stokes to Sam Curran, top 3 players who flopped this year

The Indian Premier League has catapulted in popularity and has become one of the most watched cricket leagues all over the world. What comes ahead of each season is the extravagant and lavish money spent by franchises on their players. This not only makes the tournament interesting but also extremely competitive, demanding and intense for the players. And of course, with crores and crores of money spent, the players are bound to take pressure. But this also motivates them to perform and showcase their talent.

However, not all players, no matter the skill, talent or popularity they possess, are able to perform well. This time in IPL 2023 what the viewers got to witness was the fact that the players who were picked up at low prices like Rinku Singh, performed exceptionally better than the expensive signings who not only underperformed but also delivered way below of what was expected of them. We bring to you the top 3 players of IPL 2023 who couldn’t justify their popularity, skills or high price tags:

1. Ben Stokes

Stokes was one of the most expensive signings of PL 2023. He was signed by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping amount of Rs 16.25 crore. He had attracted a lot of attention to himself after he played a crucial role in England’s T20 World Cup.

However, he failed to live up to the expectations of his fans and his team. Stokes played a few matches at the beginning of the IPL 2023, but was then sidelined due to his injury. Stokes scored only 15 runs and bowled 1 over for 18 runs in 2 knocks for CSK during the season.

2. Sam Curran

Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL when Punjab Kings spent Rs 18.5 crore on him to include him in the team. Although he finished this season with 10 wickets in 14 matches, he did better with his batting skills as he made 276 runs at a strike rate of 135.

However, the lengths he bowled in Australia didn’t really work well here in India, probably due to the size of the ground which is quite small if we compare them to the Australian grounds.

3. Harry Brook

Brook was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering amount of Rs 13.25 crore. Although, he did manage to complete one century, but aside from that, Brook couldn’t perform much. Hyderabad even had to shuffle their batting order.

Brook finished IPL 2023 with 190 runs in 11 matches and maintained a strike rate of 123.