IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to break Kolkata Knight Riders jinx; Top fantasy picks, preview

SRH vs KKR: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Tata IPL 2022 on Friday.

Match 25 on the 2022 Indian Premier League season will start at 7.30 PM at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

SRH vs KKR PREVIEW

The Orange Army bounced back from back-to-back defeats at the start of the season to beat the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans and will look to continue their momentum against the big-hitting Knight Riders. The 2016 champions, however, have a difficult task at hand after all-rounder Washington Sundar, Kane Williamson’s go-to bowler to check the flow of runs and break partnerships, was ruled out for at least two matches with injury.

The New Zealand captain will take some solace from his return to form with the bat. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top is finally starting to pay dividends and the Sunrisers management will hope that the duo can continue its form against one of the most power-packed bowling lineups in the IPL.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, went down to the Delhi Capitals in their last match after two consecutive victories. Among the in-form sides this season, the Kolkata franchise failed to live up to expectations as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner took the match away from them. It was an off day for the Knight Riders with both bat and ball as they suffered a 44-run defeat.

Brendan McCullum, the Knights coach, will hope that that was a one-off and his side can bounce back and restore their position at the top of the points table.

The Knight Riders are currently in second place on the points table with six points from five matches, while the Sunrisers are in eighth with four points from four matches.

SRH vs KKR HISTORY

The head-to-head count between the two teams is skewed in favour of the Knight Riders, with 14 wins compared to seven for the Sunrisers in 21 IPL matches.

SRH vs KKR FANTASY PICKS

Kiwi batter and Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson showed glimpses of his prowess with the bat as he guided the Sunrisers to victory over the Gujarat Titans in their last match. He has scored 107 runs this season so far and will be keen to play an important role against the Knight Riders as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer failed to guide his side to victory despite his half-century against the Delhi Capitals. He has scored 123 runs so far but is still waiting for the one big knock that will kick-start his first season for his new franchise.

Windies all-rounder Andre Russell has starred for the Knight Riders with both bat and ball this season, scoring 130 runs and taking three wickets. He will want to show that the match against the Capitals was nothing but a blip and go all guns blazing, as only he can, against the Orange Army.

Umesh Yadav has been the pick of the Knights’ bowlers this season and has already taken 10 wickets so far. He will be among the top fantasy picks against the Sunrisers as well.

India bowler T Natarajan has eight scalps to his name this season at an economy of 8.31 and strike rate of 12 and will be among the top picks against the Knight Riders.