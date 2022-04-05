IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: In-form Rajasthan take on Bangalore in this royal battle; History, fantasy picks

RR vs RCB: High-flying Rajasthan Royals face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM.

RR vs RCB SQUADS

Sanju Samson’s Royals has been on a hot streak, comprehensively outplaying the Mumbai Indians in their last match. The Royals had begun the season with a drubbing of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals will also take heart from the form of star players, especially Jos Buttler, who hammered a century in their last match, and skipper Samson.

The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, recorded their first win in their second match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by three wickets. Sherfane Rutherford top scored for the Bengaluru franchise with 28 runs while Wanindu Hasaranga nabbed four wickets.

The Royals are currently sitting at the top of the points table, while the Royal Challengers are in seventh.

RR vs RCB HISTORY

The two teams have played each other 22 times in the IPL, with the Royals winning 10 matches and the Royal Challengers winning 12.

RR vs RCB FANTASY PICKS

Having scored a century against a star-studded Mumbai side, Jos Buttler is a shoe-in for all fantasy cricket player. He has scored 135 runs this season so far and is only second in the race for the orange cup on strike rate.

Royals captain Sanju Samson is also in good nick, having already scored 85 runs so far. He will also be among the top fantasy picks for this match.

Faf du Plessis was the star for the Royal Challengers in their first match but failed to get a start against the Knight Riders. Having already scored 93 runs, the Royal Challengers captain will look to play another big knock against the Royals.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has snapped up five wickets for his two matches at an average of 9.6. The former Royal Challengers bowler will look forward to making an impact against his former franchise.

Akash Deep has picked up four wickets in two matches this season. While his economy rate, at 20.75, is on the higher side, he is a genuine wicket taker and is worth high fantasy points.