IPL 2022 RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans look to bounce back against table-topping Rajasthan Royals; Fantasy picks, preview

RR vs GT: Top-of-the-table Rajasthan Royals taken on the Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of the Tata IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM.

RR vs GT PREVIEW

The Royals returned to winning ways in their last match with a three-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants on the back of Shimron Hetmyer’s 59 runs and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four wickets after being put under pressure by one of the IPL’s newest franchises for much of the game.

However, the failure of both Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to fire and Devdutt Padikkal’s slow start to the season could emerge as concerns for the former champions. While Buttler’s failure was one off, Samson has failed to put on a big score in the last two matches, while Padikkal has so far not displayed the form he showed last season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Royals bowling unit continues to fire and, in Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, the team has the deadliest spin combo in the IPL.

The Titans, on the other hand, were brought back to Earth in the last match after an eight-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad following three consecutive victories to start off their first-ever IPL season. Hardik Pandya’s 50 runs and sole wicket went in vain as the Titans failed to defend a decent score. The form of Matthew Wade, bought amid much fanfare following his ICC T20 World Cup exploits, and David Miller are also sore spots for the other new franchise in the IPL.

The Royals are currently leading the IPL points table, while the Titans are fifth with both sides having played for matches each.

RR vs GT HISTORY

This is the first time that the Royals will take on the Titans in the IPL, having seen off the challenge of the other new boys, the Super Giants, in their previous match.

RR vs GT FANTASY PICKS

Among the top run scorers in the IPL this season, Jos Buttler will be hoping to bounce back from failure in the last match and add to his tally of 218 runs so far. The Englishman will be among the top fantasy picks for the match.

Shubman Gill has been a revelation for the Titans following his move from the Kolkata Knight Riders, having already scored 187 runs so far. The elegant batter failed in the last match and will be looking to make amends against one of the top bowling sides this season.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has rediscovered his form after being released by the Mumbai Indians last season. Apart from scoring 141 runs and taking three wickets so far, the India international has made a name for himself as an attacking captain who leads from the front.

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap for leading wicket-taker with 11 so far and will hope to inspire another Royals victory with the ball.

India international Mohammed Shami has shown glimpses of his prowess with the ball, having taken six wickets and will be an essential fantasy pick for this match.