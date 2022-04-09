IPL 2022 RCB vs MI: High-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians; History, fantasy cricket tips

RCB vs MI: The Royal Challengers Bangalore go up against a struggling Mumbai Indians side in in the second of Saturday’s double header at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Match 18 of the 15th Indian Premier League season is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM.

RCB vs MI PREVIEW

Five-time IPL winners, the Mumbai Indians have been struggling on the field this season, failing to register a single victory in their three matches so far. The Paltan came close to securing their first points this season in their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but Pat Cummins’ late-innings smash-and-grab denied Rohit Sharma’s side a maiden victory. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the team with 52 runs in his first match of the season, while debutant Dewald Brevis also looked good with the bat.

Calmness, Confidence and Clarity – we’ve seen this aplenty in Dinesh Karthik, the finisher. Here’s a look back at what Faf, Mike and DK had to say on his little journey so far in #IPL2022.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/rmUSBEpvYD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2022

The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have found form after a slow start to the season. Following defeat in a high-scoring first match to the Punjab Kings, Faf du Plessis’ side bounced back to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals in their next two matches. The four-wicket victory over the Royals will give the Bengaluru side confidence, especially about its lower middle order. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik starred for the side with 45 and 44 runs, respectively, to guide them to victory.

The Royal Challengers are currently lying in sixth place, while the Indians are languishing in ninth place on the points’ table.

RCB vs MI HISTORY

The two franchises have met 31 times in IPL history with the Royal Challengers winning 12 matches against the Indians’ 19.

RCB vs MI FANTASY PICKS

Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis has been in scintillating form, scoring 122 runs in three matches at an average of 40 and a 150-strike rate. The star of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL win last season will look to make a similar impact against the record champions.

Tilak Varma has been a revelation for the Paltan this season, scoring 121 runs in three matches. His average of 60 and strike rate of 160 has earned huge fantasy points this season and could be a good budget pick.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan failed to deliver against the Knight Riders in the last match but the southpaw has form on his side with 145 runs in the tournament and will be one of the top fantasy picks.

Last season’s Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel has so far had a quiet season by his standards this year. He has managed to pick up four wickets so far and will look to add to his tally against a struggling Mumbai Indians batting line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah was taken to the cleaners by Pat Cummins in the last match. While the India pacers has only managed three wickets this season, he will be raring to go against a side filled with quality batters and could spring a surprise on the Royal Challengers.