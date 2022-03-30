IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Fantasy tips and history as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to bounce back against Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB vs KKR: The first round of matches in the Tata IPL 2022 offered some belters with big hits, fierce bowling spells, and upset victories. On Wednesday, in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League’s 15th edition, the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The match will start at 7.30 PM.

RCB vs KKR SQUADS

Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers will look to bounce back from a humbling defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in their first match against a Kolkata Knight Riders side flying high after their win against the defending champions the Chennai Super Kings.

Despite du Plessis’ swashbuckling 88 and Virat Kohli’s gritty 41, the Royal Challengers could not prevent the Kings from setting up a five-wicket victory. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, beat the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in a rematch of last season’s final with Ajinkya Rahane top scoring with 44 runs while Umesh Yadav ran riot with the ball.

Having failed to defend 205 runs, the Royal Challengers will look to their bowlers to come up with the goods and the heavy-hitting order to perform consistently. The Knight Riders had made quick work of the Super Kings, restricting the champions for just 131 before cruising to victory.

RCB VS KKR HISTORY

The two sides have met 30 times in the IPL, with the Royal Challengers winning 13 matches and the Knight Riders winning 17.

RCB VS KKR TOP FANTASY PICKS

Having hammered 88 off just 57 balls with seven sixes, Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis will be an automatic choice for this match as well.

Ajinkya Rahane looked in fine touch against the Super Kings as he scored 44 off 34 balls and could come up with the goods at the top order once again.

Former Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli ably supported du Plessis in the last match with 41 runs and will hope to capitalise against the Knight Riders as well.

With a terrific record against the Royal Challengers, Andre Russell will be bowling at the death, thus increasing his fantasy value. And he is no slouch with the bat either and can be a game changer on his day.

Mohammed Siraj grabbed two wickets in the last match but was wildly expensive and could look to this match to make amends.